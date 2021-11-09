Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.

Fox recently released its midseason schedule, which is set to bring some significant changes to its programming lineup. The schedule will see the return of shows like the Rob Lowe-led 9-1-1: Lone Star and Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat . The aforementioned newbies are nowhere to be found, yet this was apparently the plan. According to TVLine , Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were set to have brief first-season runs. However, there may still be cause for some concern amongst viewers.

In a number of cases, if a series is bringing in strong ratings, a network tends to order additional episodes midseason. However, it would seem that the two new shows aren’t exactly making a major impression. The site also reports that Big Leap is only averaging a little less than 1.3 million and has a 0.24 demo rating. These two facts place it in last place among the network’s other scripted programs. The series is set to close out its first season with 11 episodes.

OKOP finds itself in a somewhat similar position at the moment. The drama only ranks one slot higher than the aforementioned show. It’s also reportedly bringing in 1.5 million viewers per episode and possesses a demo rating that’s over 0.3. The Lee Daniels-produced series’ debut season will conclude with a total of 12 episodes.

Our Kind of People is led by Chicago Med alum YaYa DaCosta , who plays a single mother looking to reclaim her family’s name, before she learns a dark secret about her lineage. So far, the show has received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Scandal star Scott Foley headlines The Big Leap, which sees a group of people participating in a sketchy dance reality competition series in an attempt to change their lives for the better. The show has garnered mostly positive responses since it began its run.

It may be too early to say for sure, but there is a firm chance that both programs could meet premature ends in the near future. Though it’s certainly possible that Fox could choose to give both series another shot and, in that case, it’s likely both would receive new timeslots. One would imagine that the network is going to put a considerable amount of thought into how it approaches the futures of these shows.