Someone Wrote Lyrics To The Law And Order Theme Song, And Reid Scott Reacted. Now I Can't Get It Out Of My Head

I love a good theme song; it sets the tone for what we will be watching, and, a lot of the time, it's a fun tune to hum along to. There are plenty of retro show theme songs that still slap, and even after 30 years, the Law & Order theme song hits, even though it has no lyrics. But that has changed. Someone wrote lyrics to the theme song of the long-running drama that's returning this fall on the 2025 TV schedule, and star Reid Scott reacted. But now I can’t get it out of my head.

TikTok user NateDaGreat Comedy posted a video of him singing lyrics he had written for the Law & Order theme song, and it’s nothing like what Seth MacFarlane sang in Ted 2. The video has since gone viral with over a million views and a notice from NBC. That isn’t the only recognition that he got, though, as Scott, who has played Detective Vincent Riley since Season 23, reacted to the TikTok while on set:

Scott jokingly called out a discrepancy with the lyrics, pointing out that the suspects in the show are wanted for murder and not for taking tags off at the scanner as the lyrics implied. But that’s what makes it all the more hilarious. The actor also praised the lyrics and the lyricist, saying he gives off a The Weeknd vibe and is a super fan. But now I would love to hear lyrics for all of the Law & Order shows.

Even without lyrics, the Law & Order theme song remains iconic. So much so that creator Dick Wolf has it as his ringtone, as Mariska Hargitay accidentally found out last year. It’s one of those theme songs that no matter how many times you hear it, you can’t help but listen to it. People have even created some viral dances to it over the years, with Hargitay and Kelli Giddish dancing along to one on TikTok very recently.

Now, the lyrics make all this even better, but it also makes it harder to get the track out of my head.

Meanwhile, if it couldn’t be seen from NBC’s TikTok, Law & Order Season 25 is currently in production. It’s hard to tell what will be in store, but even if there won’t be suspects taking tags off scanners, there will certainly be more suspects wanted for murder. Maybe writers will even get more inspiration from the lyrics and vice versa.

Between the viral lyrics and dances, Law & Order is continuing to prove that it is everlasting, no matter how long it’s been on and no matter how long it will be on. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the franchise, and it wouldn’t be surprising if more people were to jump on the bandwagon with their own lyrics.

In the meantime, Law & Order and its officially wordless theme song can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. The show will be returning on Thursday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.