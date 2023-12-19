The Office And Modern Family Fans Are Apparently Still Furious About A Few Plotlines In The Shows' Later Seasons

While The Office and Modern Family are two of the funniest shows streaming right now, that doesn’t mean they don’t have flaws. One could argue that both shows lost their way by the end of their respective runs due to some weird storylines. Whether unnecessary characters are added, established characters are significantly altered or perhaps established continuity was disregarded altogether, even the best shows aren’t perfect. With that, fans of the previously mentioned series have been pointing out the storylines from the beloved sitcoms that they are still furious about.

The no context sitcoms account on X (formerly known as Twitter) posed the question of what sitcom storyline fans would like get rid of. Even though there are countless choices, there are some very specific story arcs that popped up most frequently, and fans are still as upset about them. A picture’s worth a thousand words, because all no context sitcoms had to share was a photo from Modern Family, which showed Haley Dunphy, Dylan Marshall, and their twins:

what sitcom storyline would you KILL to get rid of??? i’ll start: pic.twitter.com/LFPhIDlbRpDecember 17, 2023 See more

Haley’s surprise pregnancy during Season 11 definitely caught fans off guard, especially those that had been hoping Haley and Adam Devine’s Andy Bailey would end up together. (Even actress Sarah Hyland blames Haley's story for her weight gain.) Modern Family fans felt that passion for Haley and Andy all over again after seeing that photo, with user LuciaLovelyyy adding on to the sentiment:

She belonged with Adam Devine's character.

Haley and Dylan were a notable couple during the ABC mockumentary's earlier seasons, having been on-and-off numerous times. Andy was brought on during Season 5 as Jay and Gloria’s “manny" and later became a realtor. He and Haley soon developed feelings for one another, in what as truly an “enemies to lovers” story, and it seemed to be a match made in Heaven. During Season 7, the two went their separate ways, but a lot of people feel that the writers should have kept them together, as indicated by a user named juleesssy:

She should have ended up with Adam Devine. Can’t believe this is the route they went down

Plenty of people had much to say about Haley and Dylan getting back together and starting a family. And even though Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine reunited on Peacock’s short-lived Bumper in Berlin, it wasn’t the same. Hoodie Milly also thinks Haley and Andy should have ended up together, and I feel the same way:

I really felt like Haley was supposed to end up with Adam Devine's character.

Meanwhile, when it comes to The Office, nnnthelakes had a thought to share about Andy Bernard. And others seem to agree with this perceived problem:

Andy's villainization in the Office.

Ed Helms’ annoying, yet beloved, character was introduced in the Season 3 premiere as the Regional Director in Charge of Sales at the Stamford branch of Dunder Mifflin, which merges with the Scranton branch later in the season. Andy had quite a journey on the series. Even though he was self-centered and arrogant at times, he was still like a brother to his co-workers. In later seasons of the show, however, his characterization changed significantly. NOVATinfoilTV points out everything about Andy and what they think the show got wrong -- and I can’t say I disagree:

Andy was so interesting because they tried to make him a frat boy at first but then he was like a theater guy who got drunk with power which kinda works. As a character Andy was all over the place. They never quiet figured out what he was supposed to be

Bah JunBug also agreed with the disdain over how Andy was handled in the later episodes. However, the user made note of at least one bright moment from the final season using a gif:

Everything with Andy in the last season of the Office minus this quote pic.twitter.com/gniFStzBJXDecember 17, 2023 See more

Even despite some of the more questionable storylines, shows like The Office and Modern Family are still loved and watched to this day. Some people just tend to skip over certain parts or dread watching them. It's unfortunate when shows jump the shark, but it definitely happens to the best of them. And of course, if franchise devotees do truly feel a way about certain storylines, though, they should know that they can always come up with fan fiction.

You can stream The Office using a Peacock subscription, while Hulu subscribers can enjoy Modern Family.