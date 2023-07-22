Sarah Hyland Admits She Gained 20 Pounds On Set Toward The End Of Modern Family, And She Blames Haley's Storyline

Modern Family may have ended a few years ago, but there still seems to be plenty of interest in the show (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.) Fans still talk about their favorite storylines and, with 250 episodes spread across 11 seasons , there are a lot of them in the beloved sitcom. It would seem that one arc had an interesting side effect, though. Haley Dunphy actress Sarah Hyland admitted to experiencing weight gain, which is something she's sadly been shamed over, and she blames Haley’s storyline for the changes to her body.

One of the most surprising storylines in the later seasons of Modern Family saw Haley getting pregnant with twins by on-again/off-again boyfriend (and later husband) Dylan. 32-year-old Sarah Hyland spoke with BuzzFeed and recalled the time that her character was eating for three. It sounds like there was some serious method acting going on, too, as the actress committed to getting the appropriate figure:

I also wore a onesie for when you don't see the actual skin of the belly. I got so into character that I gained like 20 pounds on set — because in my head, I go, 'Crap, I'm eating for three. I have twins!' And then I'd go back to my trailer and take it off and be like, 'Oh no, what did I do?' every single day on repeat.

That's definitely dedication if I’ve ever seen it. I'd imagine that playing someone who is pregnant with twins isn't easy. Ultimately, though it sounds like Sarah Hyland really got into Haley’s state of mind while taking part in some chowdowns. While she gained 20 pounds as a result, she was, at the very least, able to hide it well enough because of the prosthetic belly, and the actress can now look back and laugh it at. I, for one, applaud her for going all in on this.

The Vampire Academy alum has been a major supporter of body positivity. On that note, she previously opened up about the advice she would give to her younger self during the first season of the sitcom. The sage wisdom she would give is to not “be too hard on yourself” and “love you more,” which is invaluable guidance. Sometimes being an actor means putting yourself in a vulnerable position, and a pregnancy story arc definitely seems like it could do just that.

Sarah Hyland still seems to keep the series near and dear to her heart. Her on-screen father, Ty Burrell, was included in a Father’s Day shoutout last month, and some of the cast was present at Hyland’s wedding. Coincidentally, she even reunited with Andy actor Adam Devine for Peacock’s Bumper in Berlin.

At present, the star is focused on Love Island, and she looks fabulous. She recently made waves for rocking the Barbiecore while on vacation. I'm not sure if Sarah Hyland has any plans to play another pregnant character anytime soon. If she does, I'd expect her to take a different kind of approach to preparing for the part. But even on the off chance that she decides to commit by eating again, it really doesn't matter as long Hyland herself is healthy and happy with the approach.