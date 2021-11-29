The Rock Offers Support To Legendary Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross As He Battles Cancer

The wrestling world got a sad update recently when legendary commentator Jim Ross announced he’d be stepping away from pro wrestling for a bit due to treatment for his skin cancer. The treatments will pull him away from his duties calling matches for AEW, but he’s received lots of support from AEW CEO Tony Khan . Ross also received support from wrestlers from all around the business, including one of the most famous wrestlers of all: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock shared words of encouragement for Jim Ross on Twitter , and it’s no surprise given their long history together in the WWE. Perhaps it’s for that reason that Rock included a somewhat cryptic message, which can be seen below.

Stay strong, JR! U got this. No steak eaters 👊🏾💪🏾November 26, 2021 See more

I’m not sure what the meaning is in the “No steak eaters” comment, considering it seems like The Rock eats meat. Additionally, Jim Ross sells a popular BBQ sauce, and there’s no evidence of him sticking to a plant-based diet as well. Basically, this message probably is intentionally cryptic and a joke between two friends, so fans may not be able to decipher its meaning.

Jim Ross announced his battle with skin cancer back in late October and that he’d undergo 22 radiation treatments to help treat the illness. Initially, Ross thought the treatment wouldn’t interfere with his work at AEW’s commentary desk, but obviously, the situation changed. The good news is he’s already on the road to returning, as one of those 22 treatments is already in the books.

Radiation treatment #1 in the book. 21 treatments remaining. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/lzJ9ca88D0November 29, 2021 See more

Many pro wrestlers sent love to Jim Ross after his announcement, which makes sense considering his extensive career in the wrestling industry. Ross first entered the wrestling scene as a referee in the NWA Tri-State territory in 1974 and transitioned to commentary in 1977. Ever since, he’s been around the world of wrestling and a major influence for several organizations both behind-the-scenes and on-camera. It’s not at all a stretch to say he’s one of pro wrestling's most influential people alive today, which is why other wrestlers like CM Punk, Mick Foley, and Matt Hardy all sent well wishes to Ross as well.

As WWE fans hope to see Jim Ross back at his commentary desk sooner rather than later, many also wonder if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to the wrestling ring. Johnson didn’t make an appearance at Survivor Series for the 25th-anniversary celebration of his pro wrestling debut , but there’s optimism that he could make a return to wrestling at some point in the next couple of years. Current rumors state that the goal is for him to wrestle during WrestleMania in 2023 , but with as far off as that is, I think it’s best just to wait and see.

Jim Ross and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson both worked in the WWE together, and fans can see some of their greatest moments right now with a premium subscription to Peacock. Hopefully, we’ll see both men back in the wrestling world soon enough!