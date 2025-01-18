After Hearing The Rookie’s Melissa O’Neil Open Up About Tim And Lucy’s Unique Bond, I’m Really Eager For A Chenford Reconciliation

The Rookie Season 7 is finally airing on the 2025 TV schedule and, in the midst of intense storylines, it also includes complex character relationships. Chief among them is Chenford or the lack of Chenford, at least. Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen broke up in Season 6 but, amid Season 7, they’re still getting along despite the end of their romance. While things are still awkward at times with the two of them, their friendship and work relationship are still going strong, and Melissa O’Neil is opening up about their dynamic – and making me desperately need a Chenford moment of reconciliation.

Going back to Season 1 of The Rookie, it was clear that there was something special between Tim and Lucy, even as T.O. and boot. Even though Tim was a pretty tough T.O. and can still be a pretty tough in that regard as evidenced by his new rookie, it worked on Lucy. She’s a now a capable cop and is looking to be a detective. Considering the personal and professional aspects of their relationship, Melissa O’Neil explained Collider what makes Chenford so special and how they make each other better:

I think it's one of those situations that, like, it's not just opposites attract, but it's that there are qualities that Lucy has that Tim doesn't, and he has a ton of qualities that he possesses that she does not. In that way, they make each other better because it's a different perspective. It's not just being in an echo chamber where everyone has the same opinion because that's not ever the place where anybody grows. So I think that's one of the primary ways they make themselves better.

Tim and Lucy were friends and co-workers before the long-awaited start of their relationship, which is likely why they’re still chummy since they stopped dating. Even though it’s sad to know that they are no longer together, at least for now, it’s great that their relationship hasn’t changed for the worse. They’re still bringing out the best in each other and making one work harder than the other. And I totally agree with O’Neil on the point that that’s why they worked so well together. They had instant chemistry, and the actress knows it:

And at the end of the day, when it comes to the romance aspect of it, there's an intangible quality about people that just feels like home. You see that in friendships, you see that in just regular acquaintances that you suddenly just hit it off with, and you have it in those relationships. Everybody knows that feeling of being in a relationship with someone where you're like, ‘I should love you. Everything works, but I don't get it.’ And it's because it's missing this intangible quality of, like, connection and feeling kismet, you know? So I think that's one of those things about Chenford — you don't know completely why it works, but for some reason, it just fits.

Even though Melissa O’Neil didn’t allude to Chenford getting back together, that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t happen. At the very least, I’m keeping the faith that the two reconcile at some point. I mean, it’s clear that their bond is special, and these latest comments help to further illustrate that notion. Not only that, but Eric Winter’s recent perspective on their relationship offered insight into how Tim probably feels about the whole situation. In Winter’s estimation, Tim feels a lot of regret about how the situation went down. Sure, I like the fact that the two characters are still friendly, but that doesn’t compare to the joy I felt when seeing Chenford in full force.

Needless to say, it would be lovely if Lucy and Tim found their way back to each other romantically, as they’re practically made for each other. Still, fans waited several seasons for Chenford’s first date, so I’m sure I’d assume they can be patient now. Also, from a story standpoint, having them immediately get back together so quickly after their breakup honestly wouldn’t make sense. Perhaps it's better to just have them focus on themselves before trying their relationship again. Nevertheless, keep your fingers crossed as I am for the possibility of Chenford eventually getting back together!

If you want to see further developments on a “Chenford 2.0,” watch The Rookie when it airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream episodes the next day using a Hulu subscription.