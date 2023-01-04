The Rookie Delivered An Eventful First Date, And Chenford Fans Are Loving It On Twitter

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Rookie’s Season 5 episode “The List.” Read at your own risk!

The Rookie crossed over in a big way with The Rookie: Feds on ABC, and Chenford fans had a lot to celebrate in the first hour of the two-parter. Tim and Lucy, after that exciting winter finale, finally went on their first date. If that wasn't enough, it was so eventful that they ended up needing a second one to make up for it. Suffice it to say, fans loved the episode and had all sorts of reactions on Twitter.

For those who missed "The List" and can't wait to stream it with their Hulu subscription, Tim and Lucy finally made it to the restaurant after both debated for far too long on what to wear. Unfortunately, their quiet evening in a fancy restaurant went south quickly, as a chef and one of his assistants started a verbal altercation in the middle of the dining area. The chef ended up cutting the assistant with a knife, which led to a swift arrest via Chenford. The first date, which was soon invaded by fellow officers arriving on the scene, wasn't exactly a fantastic evening.

Tim and Lucy did get a proper second date later in the episode, after fretting the whole episode that their colleagues would discover their relationship thanks to the altercation at the restaurant. Thankfully, they escaped without being marked as a couple and had a much more pleasant (and low-key) dinner outside near a food truck. Fans loved it, and some felt credit was owed to The Rookie for delivering something so great:

This episode was like a love letter to #Chenford fans. Idk about you but I was feeling the love throughout this entire episode. #TheRookie I don’t even know what to say except pic.twitter.com/dDSocGC2M1January 4, 2023 See more

The Rookie received a massive thumbs-up from Chenford fans, many of whom really ate up one particular line from Lucy to Tim. These two are seemingly far away from an engagement or walking down any aisles, and yet they're already talking about their future grandchildren. As @ChenfordLand pointed out, they've come a long way:

We went from, 'Officer Bradford you're getting our hotshot,' to, 'Last night was our first date, for sure that's a better story for the grandkids ' OMG WE DID IT GUYS!!! 🥹❤️ #Chenford #TheRookie

Some people might hear a date mention grandchildren and go running for the hills. Tim is not like most people, and while he did give Lucy a little bit of a hard time for saying it, his overall response of "Nice" had viewers like @NotChenford absolutely over the moon.

The way he delivered this line was so sweet and genuine. “Nice” ILL CRY RN. HE SEEMED SO HAPPY AT THAT STATEMENT. I really do love them #therookie #chenford

The Rookie really gave shippers a lot in that second date, which is more than fair given that the first date was such a bummer. Viewers even saw Tim and Lucy share a passionate kiss over sodas, and the memes are already flowing in:

LITERALLY ME RN #therookie pic.twitter.com/xzFycAVejMJanuary 4, 2023 See more

And while things between Tim and Lucy on The Rookie are still relatively new, some are already creating their own headcanon for what's happening next. The episode ended after not long after the kiss, but @FromIfToWhen decided to connect the dots on where things might be headed next:

So here's the thing. They need to go on that date. And then a second date. And then have a real first kiss before he sees her naked. They did all that in this episode. So, Tim is currently seeing her naked, and I will hear zero arguments. #TheRookie

Many might just be content to accept that, after seasons of waiting, Tim and Lucy are officially a couple. Unfortunately, there are some potential issues with that relationship that were hinted at in the latest episode of The Rookie. Gray laid out the problems between power dynamics and how in-house relationships between officers worried him, but he was referring to another couple even though Tim and Lucy felt he was talking about them.

They lucked out in this episode, but who knows what will happen if it's discovered in a future episode? Is this wonderful romance built to last? Nathan Fillion warned fans to prepare for this season, so I'm ready for anything. Fans can only wait and see as The Rookie airs new episodes on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, this is the first of many great crossovers with The Rookie: Feds, as I'd love to see more of its wonderful cast interacting in a future episode.