The Rookie Season 7 Just Cast A Character Who Will Be An ‘Obstacle’ For Wesley, And I Have A Theory About The ‘Fun’ Way It'll Play Out

It’s been a long wait for The Rookie Season 7, but the ABC procedural will finally be returning with new episodes amid the 2025 TV schedule in January. Things will be looking a bit different, though. On top of Tru Valentino exiting as Aaron Thorsen, there will also be some newbies joining the cast, including some new rookies. Mid-Wilshire will also be getting a new detective, who will serve as an "obstacle" for Shawn Ashmore’s attorney Wesley Evers, and I have a theory about the "fun" way that'll happen.

Who Is The Rookie's Newest Character?

According to TVLine, Ivan Hernandez has been cast as Detective Graham and will appear on multiple episodes. Hernandez's credits include Devious Maids and Claws as well as Broadway shows Dear Evan Hansen and Chicago. Most recently, the veteran actor appeared on the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That..., which can be streamed with a Max subscription. So, needless to say, he's been around the block a bit acting-wise.

(Image credit: Max)

Not too much has been revealed about the Never Have I Ever star’s detective character. However, showrunner Alexi Hawley told the outlet during a recent Q&A that Graham becomes “a personal obstacle for Wesley – but in a fun way.” Wesley has certainly been through a lot, especially with Elijah and Monica, and one would think that he would finally catch a break. Nevertheless, I'm already thinking about what this could mean for

What Could Happen With Wesley And Detective Graham?

Since Detective Graham will be working at Mid-Wilshire, there’s a pretty good chance he will be working alongside Alyssa Diaz’s Detective Angela Lopez, who's married to Wesley. Perhaps Graham and Angela develop a brother/sister-type relationship that makes Wesley a little jealous. Should that be the case, it could manifest in some truly funny ways, as Wesley attempts to deal with any slight insecurities.

That kind of subplot could be very entertaining though, of course, it's possible that the writers will take a different approach. Instead of a "jealous lover" arc, this could have something to do with Wesley's job, and Graham is making it difficult for him for a number of reasons. However, if that turns out to be the case, I'm not sure how professional complications could be spun as being "fun."

In regard to the former theory, fans of The Rookie surely know that Angela and Wesley have a relatively strong relationship and share two kids. So it’s very likely that the writers wouldn’t want to do anything to harm "Wopez," especially since the couple is so loved by fans. Nevertheless, the creative team has surprised fans before, so they could do the same here. Regardless of what happens, though, Alexi Hawley's assertion that this will be "fun" makes me optimistic that Graham's presence won't cause dire ramifications for Wesley in any way.

The Rookie is returning to old habits for Season 7, which makes me quite excited.. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what Detective Graham is all about. The new season will premiere on Tuesday, January 7 on ABC. Also, before you see how Graham shakes up Wesley's world, use a Hulu subscription to catch up on past episodes and witness the Season 6 finale's cliffhangers.