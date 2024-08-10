The Rookie Star Speaks Out After Exiting The Show Ahead Of Season 7

While The Rookie won’t be airing this fall, as it is set for a midseason premiere in 2025, changes have already been happening. Season 7 kicked off filming in June with much of the cast, but there was one prominent star missing aside from Jenna Dewan, who was on maternity leave, and that was Tru Valentino. Now, he's opening up about his departure from the ABC procedural.

Valentino joined The Rookie in Season 4 as rookie officer Aaron Thorsen, who was acquitted of murder charges and going big on social media. While he wasn’t a favorite at the LAPD at first, he quickly proved his worth and grew close to the team. Aaron also swiftly became a fan-favorite among viewers, making Valentino's exit all the more heartbreaking. Following the news of his departure, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to speak out, and it’s already making me miss him, as he said:

I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store. I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world, I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!

Just going off his statement, it’s hard to tell if this was Valentino’s decision or the show’s. The good news is that it doesn’t sound like there is any bad blood following his exit, and it seems like there's potential for him to pop back up as the character. Even though there were some cliffhangers in the Season 6 finale, none of them involved Aaron, which is a good thing. Since there was no indication that he was planning on leaving the LAPD, the possibilities are endless when it comes to how this character will exit from Mid-Wilshire.

Aaron could be transferred to a different department, maybe even in the area, giving Valentino easy access to return. Since his character was dealing with PTSD following the shooting in the Season 5 finale, it’s also possible that it’s all starting to become too much for him, and he returned to work too early. Fans will just have to tune in to see what happens and how he’s written off.

It's going to be sad watching The Rookie and not seeing Aaron Thorsen, but there is still much to look forward to. Along with the conclusions to the cliffhangers, The Rookie will be returning to its roots. The series will go back to a more serialized format, with just one or two big stories throughout the season, with other stories more focused and centered on certain characters as well. When The Rookie returns in 2025, there will be 18 episodes, all airing with no breaks, which should make for easier storytelling too.

The Rookie won’t be part of the 2024 TV schedule this fall, but it will be back before you know it in early 2025. The wait will be worth it, and during that time fans can prepare to say goodbye to Aaron Thorsen while watching the first six seasons of The Rookie with a Hulu subscription.