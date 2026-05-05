Fans Are Roasting Ben Stiller After He Skipped The Knicks Game (Unlike Timothèe Chalamet) To Attend The Met Gala
The diehard sports fan skipped out on a playoff game.
Actor Ben Stiller is known for many things these days, but when people aren't talking about Severance, they're usually linking him to the New York Knicks. He's a diehard fan who even had beef with Pat McAfee last playoff season. Yet, on Monday night, he was beefing with some fans. People went after Stiller on social media, and it's because he skipped out on a playoff game... to attend the Met Gala.
As the Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2 at Madison Square Garden, Stiller was with his wife, Christine Taylor, at the Met Gala. Even before this was known, sports pundits like Peter Schrager were already pushing fans to call out anyone who attended the event rather than be in their seats on celebrity row:
Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports, was also prepared to stoke the flames, doubling down on how unacceptable it would be for Ben Stiller to miss the game to attend the fundraising gala when his team continues its campaign toward an NBA Championship:Article continues below
Portnoy is known in the sports world for stirring the pot, and to be fair, some fans did defend Ben Stiller in the replies. Stiller and his wife Christine did separate for a while before getting back together, and this could have marked a "happy wife, happy life" moment. Secondly, it's not as if this will be the only game in the series:
As for what Stiller had to say whilst appearing on the red carpet, he mentioned that he intended to follow the game on his cellphone as the nights festivities went on. Some x commenters found this hilarious, because obviously he was relying on his phone when he has a reserved seat waiting for him at the arena a little over three miles away.
As Ben Stiller was posing for the cameras (wearing an orange tie in honor of the Knicks I might add), Timothée Chalamet decided to leave the event to Kylie Jenner and show up to support the team. He was at the game, and considering the fans no longer believe Kylie is their good luck charm, a few might've been glad she wasn't:
You really thought Timothee Chalamet was missing a Knicks playoff game for the Met Gala? pic.twitter.com/p9sh8B1NVqMay 5, 2026
In the end, the Knickerbockers didn't need Ben Stiller in the stands to handle NBA superstar Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. They handily thrashed them in Game 1 on Monday night, in a blowout victory of 137 to 98. Stiller finally took to social media to share his reaction to the game, and his response was a completely on brand joke:
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Superstition is a thing in the sports world, and there's a part of me that believes if Ben Stiller thought funding another Met Gala on Wednesday and attending would help the Knicks win another game, he'd do it. I'm sure there'd be some people who'd love to see another night of celebrities in wild outfits, so maybe New York just comes together and does an impromptu second Met Gala to help the Knicks?
I'm doubtful that will happen, and fully expect Ben Stiller to be attending the next Knicks game on Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the 2026 TV schedule rolls on with new shows popping up left and right, so be sure to check in and see what's on.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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