As The Rookie Fans Continue To Hype Chenford, Melissa O’Neil Weighs In On Why The Relationship Works So Well

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 8 premiere of The Rookie, “Czech Mate,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

The Rookie's Season 8 premiere on the 2026 TV schedule was a major episode for Chenford fans. After Tim (Eric Winter) confessed his love for a sleeping Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and asked her to move in at the end of the Season 7 finale, the two finally resolved things in the latest episode thanks to Celina (Lisseth Chavez) and Angela (Alyssa Diaz). Now, as the Chenford hype continues, O’Neil is giving her take on why the relationship works so well.

Since basically the beginning of the ABC procedural, fans have been shipping Tim and Lucy, and when they finally got together after years of denying their feelings, it was like nothing else mattered. Unfortunately, after Tim got himself into some trouble, he broke things off with Lucy, but it was clear the two still had feelings for each other. And it was obvious to everyone around them as well. O’Neil reflected on the duo’s relationship while talking to THR, and shared her take on why fans are so ride or die for Chenford:

Eric and I were talking about this the other day, and it’s one of those special things that I think you can write for it as much as you want, but unless all of the right elements and spices kind of come into play, it might not work. So I feel really grateful. He’s a wonderful professional scene partner to have, and all of the material that we’ve been given is special.

Tim and Lucy have a unique bond that has been evident for years, and fans can’t seem to get enough of them. So it is nice to know what it’s truly like for Winter and O’Neil to play off their dynamic, which also sounds pretty special. With The Rookie now in its eighth season, the two have really been able to have some fun together when it comes to their characters, and their real-life friendship certainly seems to make all the difference, as the actress explained:

But we have a good friendship and a chemistry that I think parlays really well into the relationship, especially because we started off not only with a power dynamic, but there was a little bit of … we chirp each other. We know how to be in relation on a team, and I think that energy that exists in real life between us lends itself really well to a dynamic that has a bunch of people in uniform, because that is real. They’re chirping each other all the time. They’re giving each other a hard time, and it also creates a sense of comfort and intimacy.

While Chenford probably still has some more obstacles in the way, it would be harsh to break them up again anytime soon. So I'm operating under the assumption that Chenford will be living together for quite some time, but given Winter and O’Neil’s relationship, they probably don’t mind. In fact, O’Neil revealed just how much she is Team Chenford, and her following comment should make any fan happy:

I’m along for the ride. Gosh, I think at one point, especially earlier on in the seasons, we were pushing really hard. We’re like, ‘Let’s go #Chenford.’ And now that it’s kind of taken on a life of its own, we definitely are in the backseat going, ‘I wonder what’s going to happen.’ But I know where it’s going this season, and I think people are going to be shocked, but not unsatisfied. That’s a good way to say it.

Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $12.99 A Month

This is a small but mighty bundle. For $12.99 a month, you can watch Star Wars, Marvel, and classic Disney viewing, as well as all those great Hulu original series like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. You can also stream everything ABC has to offer, like The Rookie.

Since Season 8 just started, it’s hard to predict what exactly will be in store for Chenford, but it sounds like they will be living in bliss, at least for a bit. Winter and O’Neil have certainly waited long enough for their characters to get back together, as well as the fans. And the Team Chenford hype will continue probably until the end of time.

Fans will have to see what happens during Chenford’s living-together era in new episodes of The Rookie on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. There will be a lot more to look forward to as the season continues, and viewers won’t want to miss a single second.