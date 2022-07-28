The View Gets Sent A Cease And Desist Letter Over Statements Made On The Show, Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes

The View is a show that consistently does not hold back where opinions are concerned. Occasionally those opinions get the women on the show into some hot water, as happened when Whoopi Goldberg was suspended by ABC over Holocaust-related comments earlier in 2022. The ABC talk show was issued a cease and desist letter over new comments made on the air by Goldberg and fellow co-host Joy Behar, and subsequently Goldberg also apologized on the show.

During an episode of The View earlier this week, the cast got to talking about the TPUSA Student Action Summit, which was recently held in Tampa, Florida. Turning Point USA is known as a conservative group that advocates those values in particular to students at the high school and college levels.

During the discussion, Joy Behar accused Ron DeSantis of “doing nothing” about a group of Neo-Nazis that camped out at the event, but also allegedly tied those actions to the summit while pointing out what happened was “just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich.” Later, The View read a disclaimer that the Neo-Nazis present at the event had nothing to do with the actual event, and that’s when Whoopi Goldberg noted:

But you let them in, and you knew what they were.

The show was later asked to read a second disclaimer. That wasn’t the end of the matter, however. Turning Point USA’s representative Veronica Peterson then sent a letter to The View. Fox News landed a copy of the letter, which reads in part:

The false statements of fact intentionally made during The View’s July 25th segment were unquestionably harmful to TPUSA’s reputation and brought the organization and its student affiliates into disrepute with the public, potential donors, and current and future business partners, posing a significant financial loss to the organization.

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are not known for holding back their personal opinions on the daytime TV show. While we recently learned The View was not originally intended to be political in nature, that's the direction it has gone in over the years, and occasional this leads to disclaimers and more on the show.

In this case, after the cease and desist news broke, Whoopi Goldberg also offered an apology on the show about the comments that were made on the air. She similarly apologized the last time her comments led to backlash on The View. She said today that she doesn't like when people "make assumptions" about her and noted she should not have done the same to members of the organization when she linked them to the Neo-Nazi demonstrators.

In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad, I’m sorry.

The View is in the process of bringing in another conservative host after Megan McCain's exit earlier in 2022, but McCain's spoken out about feeling like the show was "isolating" for her as the person on the panel with a conservative viewpoint. Former host Candace Cameron Bure has made similar comments, though in her case, Bure said The View gig gave her anxiety thanks to feeling like she was "the only one at the table" that might have her particular viewpoint.

We'll let you know if any other information related to this particular discourse crops up.