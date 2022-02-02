ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From The View After Controversial Holocaust-Related Comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been a mainstay on The View for more than a decade, but she has now been suspended due to some Holocaust-related comments that she made on the long-running talk show. Although Goldberg apologized on social media for the comments and also went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to elaborate, ABC News President Kim Godwin has decided to suspend her.

ABC News President Kim Godwin made the decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg for her comments, although that doesn’t mean that she has been fired from The View. In a statement shared on Twitter , Godwin said:

Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.

The controversy started after the January 31 episode of The View, when Whoopi Goldberg dropped some comments during the “Hot Topics” segment that quickly spread all over social media. During a discussion about the Holocaust, Goldberg made the claim that it wasn’t about race, but about “man’s inhumanity to man.” The statement does acknowledge her apologize and indicates that she'll be back after her two weeks of what Kim Godwin evidently hopes will be reflecting and learning.

The situation escalated quickly, with Goldberg's suspension coming less than two days after the episode with her comments aired on ABC. She addressed her comments initially just hours after the episode aired, acknowledging that she caused hurt and had been corrected for what she said, expressing her "sincerest apologies." Not long after, Goldberg appeared on CBS' The Late Show. While she discussing her upcoming appearance back in the Star Trek universe and other topics, she also addressed the situation stepping from her comments on The View.

More to come…