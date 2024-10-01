The Voice: One Artist Made History By Joining Gwen Stefani’s Team, And Now I’m Questioning If I Even Understand The Rules To This Show

Spoiler alert! Minor spoilers ahead for the September 30 episode of The Voice Season 26. If you need to catch up, this season is available to stream with a Peacock subscription .

I’ve been watching The Voice since the very beginning, and even while the competition has seen adjustments from season to season in the size of the teams, the addition of Blocks and Steals, etc., I feel like I’ve got a pretty good handle on how things work. At least that was the case until Season 26 arrived on the 2024 TV schedule . Last week’s premiere introduced a new rule that seemed to challenge the entire premise of the singing contest, and one history-making performance on the second night of Blind Auditions has me questioning everything. Did I accidentally get into Snoop’s stash?

A 33-year-old artist named Felsmere took the stage on the September 30 episode, singing “Some Kind of Wonderful,” and she was likely feeling exactly that when Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé turned their chairs. She ended up going with the No Doubt singer, earning her spot in The Voice history books. As Felsmere explained:

I was on the very first season of The Voice. This is the first time ever that an artist has come back that made a team as a solo artist. Season 1, I was young and I was just timid. I’m coming in with a new sound and I hope the coaches love it.

Wait, you can do that? I’m not surprised that this is the first time in 26 seasons for this to happen. I actually thought the reason no one had done this before was because it wasn’t allowed! Sure, we usually see an artist or two each season who comes back for a second chance after previously not turning a chair in Blind Auditions. I hadn’t even considered someone returning after having made a team.

If you have also been with the show for the past 13 years and don’t recognize the name Felsmere, it’s because back in 2011, the 20-year-old singer performed under her real name, Kelsey Rey. She auditioned with the song “American Boy,” inspiring The Voice coaches Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera to turn. (Gwen Stefani’s lucky Felsmere didn’t hold Blake Shelton’s snub against her!)

Kelsey Rey ultimately joined Team CeeLo but was eliminated in the Battles after singing “Unwritten” with the duo The Thompson Sisters. Can we assume she’s not a fan of the movie Anyone But You giving that song new life ?

A quick search of the Internet gave me no hard evidence to back up why I thought contestants couldn’t return after being on a team — as if I was going to be able to prove to The Voice that I know their competition better than them. I guess it was a matter of pride, especially after the addition of the Coach Replay for Season 26 left me so befuddled last week.

I should add that my confusion is in no way meant to disrespect Felsmere. The artist called her first bout on The Voice the “best experience of my life,” and I’m thrilled that she’s lucky enough to get this opportunity again 13 years later, after so much growth.