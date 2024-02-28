Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’ Blew Up In Anyone But You, But How Does The Singer Feel About Landing An Iconic Rom-Com Moment (Again)?
Feel the rain on your skin!
We've in a bit of a soundtrack renaissance as of the last year, between the resurgence of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" from Stranger Things, Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" from Saltburn (complete with that infamous Barry Keoghan naked dance scene) and most recently Natasha Bedingfield’s "Unwritten," which played a prominent role in Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s rom-com, Anyone but You.
That mid-2000s bop, which was pulled off Bedingfield's 2004 debut album of the same name, has been utilized in numerous TV shows and films like Because I Said So and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but it was most notably the theme song for the MTV reality series The Hills. That is, before the Anyone but You folks jokingly assigned the hit track as the "serenity song" of Glen Powell's character Ben, and the uplifting tune is sung several times throughout the 2023 romantic comedy.
It's not the first time one of Bedingfield's songs have been used for comedic effect onscreen—remember Emma Stone's epic greeting-card rendition of "Pocketful of Sunshine" in Easy A? That 2010 comedy which was also helmed by Anyone but You director Will Gluck and the singer recently shared with People what she thought of Gluck using "Unwritten" in his latest movie:
Director Will Gluck told The Hollywood Reporter that it was between "Unwritten" and another song for Anyone but You but that, ultimately, Bedingfield's number one out
The 42-year-old British singer-songwriter also noted to People that it's been "incredible" seeing the way the song—which has gone viral over on TikTok in the wake of the rom-com—is "lifting everyone up." She revealed to the outlet that she originally wrote "Unwritten" as a birthday present to her then-14-year-old brother Joshua, and how she uses music as a way to connect "to everything that's good":
Bedingfield clearly is a good sport about her music and about the fact that "Unwritten" is now one of those songs that will automatically make you think of a specific movie. She recently joined Powell and Sweeney onstage at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18 to surprise the crowd with a live rendition of "Unwritten," with everyone in the audience—including the two actors—enthusiastically singing along.
You can have your own at-home karaoke session to Natasha Bedingfield’s "Unwritten" by watching Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney and the rest of the cast of Anyone but You sing along to it in their new rom-com, which you can rent or buy through Prime Video and Apple TV.
