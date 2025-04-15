I Did Not Expect Kelsea Ballerini To Replace Blake Shelton As Adam Levine’s Rival On The Voice, But The Maroon 5 Singer Knew It ‘Instantly’

I'm so into this dynamic.

Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

As soon as news broke that Adam Levine was returning to The Voice for Season 27 on the 2025 TV schedule, fans began to wonder how that could happen without Blake Shelton. Their rivalry was so strong, it came to define NBC’s singing competition in its first 16 seasons. I certainly didn’t predict that Kelsea Ballerini would be the one to step in to check the rock star’s ego, but it turns out Levine clocked her “instantly” as his newest frenemy.

The chemistry between The Voice coaches this season is really enjoyable — they even have a group chat! — and just like Adam Levine and Blake Shelton became fast friends on Season 1 back in 2011, the Maroon 5 singer formed a quick bond with Kelsea Ballerini when they met at the start of Season 27. He told People:

We got along famously instantly — like a nice, friendly, sweet version of when I met Blake.

However, it was when they joined John Legend and Michael Bublé to record their first coaches’ performance together that Adam Levine really realized who he was dealing with. He said he has a tendency to close off a little bit when singing those ensembles — “I go in my feelings, go inside a bit” — and Kelsea Ballerini apparently wasn’t having it. Levine recalled:

We did a take of this song for the coaches' performance, and then she looked up at me, and she'd be like, 'Hey, you going to pretend you like us?' And I thought that was so fucking funny and on point and great — and just instant friendship, because I always love someone who's not afraid to give me a little bit of shit.

Kelsea Ballerini said she was surprised at how well she and Adam Levine got along, too, because Blake Shelton had warned her that the Maroon 5 frontman was “ruthless” and “mean.” On the contrary, the “Peter Pan” singer said she found Levine to be “lovely,” but that hasn’t stopped her from taking jabs at him.

On the second night of the Knockouts she joked that she’d never heard Maroon 5’s “Harder to Breathe” when Season 27 contestant Divighn covered it. Then on the April 14 episode she made fun of the phrase Adam Levine used to compliment Olivia Kuper Harris on her version of “Last Dance,” saying:

As Adam would say, in very caveman terms, ‘Big-time wow.’

This is very reminiscent of the Blake Shelton vs. Adam Levine showdowns we used to see, and I’m kind of surprised that it’s coming from Kelsea Ballerini. It seemed like John Legend might be more suited for the rivalry, especially given the rumor that the EGOT winner was responsible for getting rid of Levine after The Voice Season 16.

It may be unexpected, but it’s not unwelcome. I actually love the friendship that’s formed between Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini, and I’m excited to see more of it as the Season 27 competition gets even hotter.

Next Monday, April 21, is a recap episode, and then at 8 p.m. ET April 28, the Playoffs begin on NBC (and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription), with each team of five being reduced to only two. I can’t wait to see who comes out on top.

