What If Sheryl Crow Had Kicked Off The Voice With Blake Shelton, Adam Levine And Co. Instead Of Christina Aguilera? The Story Behind What Nearly Happened
Was passing on The Voice is her ‘Favorite Mistake’?
The latest episode of The Voice to air on the 2025 TV schedule recapped all of the performances that got us to where we are in this season's competition, and when the show returns April 28, it’ll be time for the Playoffs. The Voice coaches will have some help, as Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes have been pegged as Mega Mentors, and it turns out the “All I Wanna Do” singer almost had a much larger role in the singing competition’s earlier days.
Adam Levine — who has made his comeback to The Voice’s Big Red Chairs for Season 27 — was among the OG coaching panel, along with Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. However, it seems the lineup almost included Sheryl Crow, who revealed per People that she was offered a spot but had to turn it down due to her family’s circumstances. She said:
Well, one certainly can’t blame her for wanting to maintain the lovely normalcy she was enjoying in Nashville. Now that her kids are older — Levi is 14, and her older son Wyatt is 18 — she was able to answer The Voice’s call.
In my very humble opinion, I think it all worked out for the best. I’m assuming Sheryl Crow would have taken the spot that was ultimately filled by Christina Aguilera, and I absolutely loved how fierce the “Dirrty” singer was as a coach.
Xtina also contributed to one of The Voice’s wildest moments when it became obvious she had a distaste for Season 2 Team Adam member Tony Lucca — who she knew from their days on the Mickey Mouse Club.
Sheryl Crow wasn’t the only iconic musician to turn down The Voice ahead of its 2011 premiere. Reba McEntire was offered first dibs on the chair that ended up going to Blake Shelton. I’d say that worked out OK too, given that Shelton turned into one of NBC’s biggest stars.
Now Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and Reba McEntire have all come and gone, and Sheryl Crow will make her triumphant debut.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The “If It Makes You Happy” singer will serve as the mentor for Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini’s teams, while LeAnn Rimes will assist Adam Levine and John Legend. All five members of each team will perform in the Playoffs, with the coaches choosing just two apiece to advance to the Live Semifinals.
Adam Levine said the Knockouts are the hardest round of the competition, but the last time he was on The Voice, the Playoffs did not require coaches to eliminate over half of their teams in one fell swoop, so I fully expect him to change his stance on that next week.
Tune in to see if Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes can help Adam Levine and the rest make this tough decision when Playoffs kick off next Monday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Was Spoiled On The Last Of Us' Big Tragedy, But One Thing Still Made Me Cry Anyway
NCIS: Origins Revealed The Real Sandman Killer, And I Was Legit Surprised By How Gibbs Was Connected To Them