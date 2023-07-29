The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Adorably Explains Why His Daughter Wanted His Tattoo Of Her Name To Have Blood On It

People get loved ones' names tattooed onto their bodies all the time, from common titles like “mom” and “dad” to children’s names, and it is a super creative way to show affection. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has done this by getting his daughter’s name on his arm in a very adorable and unique way, which includes blood drops dripping down the tattoo.

However, this story starts long before 5-year-old George thought up her bloody design. This sweet story came up because Morgan was asked which tattoo means the most to him. He recalled a story about when he got married to Hilarie Burton , which ultimately led to his most meaningful ink, he told Men’s Health :

When Hilarie and I got married at our wedding we had a tattoo artist. Everyone at that wedding got a tattoo, including grandmas and stuff. So, we went and saw this dude again, and I got my daughter’s name [points to a tattoo that says George with blood dripping off the g, o and g]. She had written it for me, and then she added blood. As I was walking out the door she said ‘Daddy it’s because blood makes it badass.’ [laughs].

After being together for ten years, Morgan and Burton got married in 2019. Their friends, family and kids were there, and so was a tattoo artist. As The Walking Dead: Dead City star said, everyone got some ink that night, and then he went back to the same artist to get his daughter’s name. Since his daughter is 5 she came up with a design only a little youngster could think up, and you can see it in the TikTok below:

Morgan’s kids, Gus and George are 13 and 5, respectively. Augustus “Gus” Morgan got to play a zombie in Season 11 of The Walking Dead , and Burton also joined the show to play Negan’s wife Lucille in Season 10. After seeing this punk rock, bloody tattoo, it seems like George would also fit into this sci-fi world. Who knows, now that The Walking Dead: Dead City’s Season 1 finale has come and gone, maybe she’ll pop up in some way during Season 2.

While Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been working a lot, based on the adorable stories he tells about his kids and partner, it sounds like they’re his whole world. He even let his daughter design a tattoo for him that has blood dripping off of it. Not only is it a super cool piece of art, it also shows the love he has for his kiddo and her creativity. Let’s just say it’s “badass.”