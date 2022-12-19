There's No Way 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Needs A Whole Tell-All Spinoff

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Thank U, Next.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 felt like it could've been an epic season when its all-star cast of past veterans was first announced, but the drama never quite popped as much as some might’ve hoped. Sure, Angela Deem went to Nigeria and dented Michael Ilesanmi ’s car for allegedly cheating via social media, but beyond that, most couples' storylines just continued hitting the same points of contention, with no real resolution to be found by the season’s end. Thus, imagine my surprise when Shaun Robinson announced at the end of the episode that this season will be followed by its own standalone tell-all spinoff. The four-part series feels beyond excessive, even by the questionable standards of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All No Limits, its going title, promises to recap and follow up on all the drama that occurred in Season 7 of the TLC series. As I mentioned, though, that feels like quite a bit of time to dedicate to a season that I’d personally consider as non-entertaining as anything 90 Day-related in 2022.

For example, we spent a whole season listening to Bilal and Shaeeda Hazziez arguing about having a child, and now what? I have to watch more of that happen in a different setting? Even if the tell-all drops the surprise that they’re now pregnant, which the tell-alls have pulled off before with other couples , I'm pretty sure that reveal could be entirely built up and laid out in ten minutes' time.

I also can’t help but think this season was intentionally framed with this massive tell-all in the producers' minds, especially with the jarring way everyone’s storylines closed out. It’s all too convenient that, quite literally, every couple's Season 7 conclusion involved a crossroads with a major question or event that went unanswered and unaddressed. If not to justify an overlong tell-all spinoff, what was the point?

And what’s truly aggravating about it for me, and presumably other fans, is that many of these questions almost definitely could have been figured out with another two standard episodes. The additional non-tell-all installments would certainly have allowed for the conclusion of Libby and Andrei Castravet’s therapy session with her family, while also giving Angela the chance to confront Michael about the evidence that claimed he cheated on her. We also probably could’ve checked in on Kim Menzies after she left Nigeria, which followed her big fight with Usman Umar.

Instead of two additional all-encompassing episodes leading into the normal pair of tell-all episodes, we now have what’s being billed as an entirely separate series. Realistically speaking, it's possible the appendix series could be fruitful, provided the tell-all wasn’t filmed immediately after the season did. If some time passed between the finale and the tell-all tapings, then we may actually get some answers on where things stand with most of the couples of 90 Day Fiancé, and whatever big decisions they’ve had to make.

If it wasn’t filmed all that long after filming concluded, however, fans are likely in for a lot of screaming without much actual resolution, similar to the season itself. I fear this is the most likely scenario, especially with this being a who's-who of 90 Day Fiancé stars that will undoubtedly continue to appear in spinoffs. I’d think TLC wants the best drama to entertain fans, so who knows how much information we’ll really get in this tell-all. We’ll just have to wait and see!