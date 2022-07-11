90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes , and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.

Weeks ago, pictures allegedly taken in NYC outside where the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all was filming made their way online thanks to Frauded Media on Instagram . The picture appears to show Emily and Kobe standing on the sidewalk with fellow cast members Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer. In the photo, Kobe looks to be holding a little girl, which was presumed at the time to be his and Emily's, and given the recent episode update, that could very well be the child they almost definitely conceived under her parents' roof.

So, it appears that Emily and Kobe’s son Koban now has a presumably adorbs baby sister. Not only that, but Emily and Kobe’s presence together at the tell-all would lead to the assumption they did get married and are doing well with their little family. I guess we'll need to wait for the tell-all before assuming things are “going well,” considering not all of the couple's updates have been positive, and even the franchise's signature couples are breaking up left and right these days.

Another interesting thing to note about the 90 Day Fiancé photo that appears to show Emily and Kobe’s daughter is that the post also alleged that Kara is pregnant. That news would certainly be surprising to learn if true, considering how Guillermo was having second thoughts about their marriage. There was certainly a lot of doubt from both of them in the latest episode regarding whether or not marriage was something they really wanted to go through with. It was a helluva question to start asking themselves only days before the ceremony was set to happen

But if the aforementioned claims are also legit, and we're assuming Guillermo is the father of Kara’s baby and wasn't hanging around in the moment just to air grievances, it sounds like everything may have worked out for that couple as well. At least, so far.

Perhaps the most surprising element in all of this is how much time passed between Season 9's filming and the point when they filmed the tell-all. There are only a couple of episodes left in Season 9, and the baby girl in that picture looks like she’s somewhere between three an six months old, which would mean well over nine months passed between cameras stopping and rolling again. And that means the tell-all might give fans some truly sizable updates on how things went for the couples during that gap. Fingers crossed it also means more tea being spilled regarding the drama that was involved.