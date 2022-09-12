90 Day Fiancé's Latest Angela Deem Update Definitely Makes Those Rumors Seem Legit

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Don’t Take Me For Granted.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took some time to fully incorporate its full all-star cast , but the third episode finally showed fans what’s up with the ever-popular Angela Deem. In what might come as little surprise to those familiar with her relationship arc, things aren’t going well with her husband Michael Illesanmi, though their current sitch sounds a little more serious than past incidents. Angela’s been talking with a new man, and it’s looking like those previous rumors about Michael and Angela’s relationship going south could actually be legit.

Are Michael and Angela about to be the next big franchise couple to split? It seems par for for a year that has seen Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno split , while Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa don’t seem to be together . With that said, let’s review the previously floated rumor, and what we learned from the episode that may support it.

Rumors From Early 2022 Hinted At Michael And Angela Splitting

Back in February, a rumor was going around purporting that Michael and Angela were technically still a couple legally, but were no longer romantically involved. The reports at the time alleged that while Michael and Angela weren’t in a good place, they both intended to go forward with filming third-season episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, though supposedly for financial reasons. It wasn’t known then if Angela and Michael would be seen faking relationship happiness for TLC, or if they'd be more open about confirming they’re in a bad spot. Based on this latest episode, it seems fans will get to see the latter play out. Regardless of it all, Angela seemed to still insist that she and Michael are still together for all intents and purposes, even if her actions didn’t support that.

Angela Is Talking With Billy, A Former Vegas Stripper From Canada

Angela revealed during her segment that while things are on the rocks with Michael, she’s been in contact with a Canadian by the name of Billy. Billy is currently living in Canada, but according to Angela, spent some time in Las Vegas as a stripper known as the “Thief of Hearts.” Angela made it clear that she’s attracted to Billy, and is even considering going to visit him in the Great White North. Before she heads off on such a journey, however, Angela needs to completely clarify where things are at with Michael, and would make the trip only if was clear they wouldn't be fixing things up.

Angela Claims Michael Is “Sneaking Around”

90 Day Fiancé viewers may see Angela’s relationship with Billy as shady, though Angela maintained she only started down that path because Michael himself is supposedly sneaking around. This isn’t the first time that Angela’s accused Michael of potentially cheating (among other wrongdoings), but despite repeatedly alleging such behavior, Angela had little to present as actual evidence. She pointed to Michael creating an additional Instagram account separate from their joint profile as proof, and claimed that he only contacts her anymore when he needs money. (Money was brought up when Angela fought with Usman Umar about Michael months ago).

Regardless of what audiences may think about who is more in the wrong here, the rumor that Michael and Angela are not romantically involved certainly feels more legit than before. Angela and Michael might always surprise us all and end this season stronger than ever, though this latest episode seems like they’ve booked a one-way ticket to splitsville.