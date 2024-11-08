It Looks Like Those Grey’s Anatomy Exits Are Finally Happening, And That Big Cliffhanger Has Me Worried About Mika

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy’s November 7 episode “Night Moves.” Episodes can be streamed with a Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

If what we just watched was the last night of Levi Schmitt’s career at Grey Sloan, it was one to remember. The same could be said for Mika Yasuda but for wholly different reasons. It was known before Season 21 premiered on the 2024 TV schedule that both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis were exiting the series , appearing only long enough to wrap up their storylines. After November 7’s “Night Moves,” it looks like that time has come, and after that wild cliffhanger, I’m preparing myself to be devastated by what happens to Mika.

Levi Schmitt Goes Out On A High Note

Let’s start with Levi Schmitt, who possibly just had the best night of his career. Not only did he knock it out of the park when Bailey and Webber gave him a trial run as an attending, he received a meaningful gift from the young girl whose life he saved in their helicopter near-death experience . With the Texas job opportunity looming, however, we could read the writing on the wall that this was how Jake Borelli would leave Grey’s Anatomy . And in the end, Levi couldn’t pass up the chance to further his career in pediatrics.

Was this Jake Borelli’s final episode? I’m sure it wasn’t, because I imagine we’ll get some resolution on Levi’s new relationship with James — will the chaplain go with him?! — but man, I wouldn’t have been upset to see the often-underrated doctor go out on such a high note.

Is Grey’s Anatomy Going To Kill Off Mika Yasuda?

Mika Yasuda had a pretty productive night as well. Her sister Chloe was set to be discharged in the morning, but rather than get some well-deserved and much-needed sleep, she ended up helping Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) save a patient’s life. That earned her the opportunity to scrub in on a surgery, and oh yes, she and Jules rekindled the romance they teased fans with earlier this season.

However, after a night of no sleep, Mika drifted off while driving her and Chloe home from the hospital, and in Grey’s Anatomy’s final seconds, the van crashed, leaving both women bloody and unconscious amid the wreckage. The preview for next week’s episode “If You Leave” shows the up-and-coming surgeon fighting for her life:

Jules’ scream is likely to haunt me for at least the next week until we find out what happens, but I’m really worried that Mika’s not going to make it. It’s been awhile since Grey’s Anatomy killed off a series regular — I’m pretty sure it hasn’t happened since Andrew DeLuca succumbed to stab wounds in the Season 17 spring premiere in 2021 — so are we due to lose someone?

It’s not looking good, but thankfully we won’t have to wait long to find out what happens. Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, November 14.