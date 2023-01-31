Tim Allen Takes A Dig At Pamela Anderson’s Memory After She Claims He Flashed His Penis At Her On Home Improvement Set

Surrounding the release of her new memoir Love, Pamela, which is itself being accompanied by the new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, Pamela Anderson is once again turning heads, conquering headlines, and taking names. Or naming names, as it were, with much of the book’s promotional campaign being tethered to her claims that former Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen flashed her via an open robe on the sitcom’s set as it kicked off filming in 1991. A denial statement was shared on Allen’s behalf at the time, and now the comedian himself has addressed the issue, complimenting Anderson while taking a shot at the validity of her memories.

For her part, Pamela Anderson followed up on the claims after the fact, reiterating that she hadn’t called Tim Allen out in her memoir with judgmental intentions, and claimed she doesn’t have any “ill will” towards him at this point in her life. When asked about the accusation by the DailyMail , Allen mirrored her subdued attitude, while also implying that no one from the Home Improvement side of things puts value into her claims. In his words:

She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really. . . . She's a good girl.

Allen, whose answers were put to video, spoke kindly enough of Anderson, though he twice referred to the 55-year-old Baywatch vet as a “girl.” Plus, he bypassed outwardly questioning her memory, and instead offered up disappointment in it, while also making it sound as if the entirety of Disney and ABC were also on his side. It’s unknown how anyone else who worked on Home Improvement feels about the situation, as no one else has come forward with their thoughts on the former Playboy Playmate’s claims.

Tool Time's Lisa (Image credit: Hulu) Pamela Anderson starred in 23 total episodes of Home Improvement as Tool Time's Lisa, exiting in Season 2 and returning for a single episode in Season 6.

Star Patricia Richardson addressed the blooper clip of Allen lifting the front of a kilt he was wearing while facing her, but said it was done as a gag without bad intentions. And it would appear she didn’t directly speak to anything that Pamela Anderson said in her memoir. One of the only other people who has offered up a take — at least beyond Sylvester Stallone also re-denying Anderson’s claims that he offered her lavish gifts to try and win her affection — has been documentary director Ryan White, who helped Pamela, A Love Story, which is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription . White wholeheartedly believes in Anderson being an honest person through and through, and believes she’s speaking her truth. He didn’t mention anything about her having memory problems while filming, either.

Though she wasn’t so positive when talking about her past with Tim Allen, Anderson has shared some high praise for the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, calling him the only man who ever treated her with full respect during her career. Which may explain why she was seemingly happy to work with him and the magazine again after her time on Home Improvement.