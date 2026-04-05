Tina Fey Wore Paddington Bear's Dead Body As A Jacket On SNL

Fashion isn’t usually the most popular topic of conversation after Saturday Night Live episodes, but sometimes when you see an absolutely amazing jacket, you just have to stop what you’re doing and talk about it. At least that’s how I feel after seeing Tina Fey’s fit last night. The former SNL cast member and head writer made a surprise appearance on the long-running sketch comedy show last night, and she had on the best coat I’ve ever seen, which just so happened to be made out of Paddington Bear’s dead body.

You know how celebrities always wear those distinct jackets during SNL’s Five-Timers Club sketches? They’re made of velvet and kind of look like a play on a smoking jacket or a robe. Well, Jonah Hill, Candice Bergen and Melissa McCarthy, who also appeared in the sketch, had on the classic version of those.

Fey, however, had on a far bloodier version. Her jacket had fur on it and the number one instead of five. Host Jack Black, who was being honored, asked her why hers looked different, and she said it was what she got for guest hosting the new SNL UK once. She said it looked like that because it’s made out of Paddington Bear and turned around to reveal this…

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(Image credit: Saturday Night Live/ NBC)

I’m not a fur coat guy. I’ve never owned a mink and don’t think it’s likely I will at any point in my life, but if someone offered me this beauty, I’d have to empty out my wallet. It’s one of the most visually-striking things I’ve ever seen, and it also lets everyone know you murdered a beloved children’s character in the name of fashion.

In all seriousness though, this was a great way for Fey to plug SNL UK. She hosted the premiere episode a few weeks ago, and during it, she appeared in a sketch about a Live Paddington Bear Experience. In it, children and influencers thought they were going to meet Paddington Bear, but it turned out to be a real bear who killed several of them. This jacket is a great nod to that sketch and also a good reminder that if you haven’t checked out SNL UK, you’re missing out. It’s got a distinctly British sense of humor, but that’s most definitely to its benefit.

The Live Paddington Bear Experience isn’t available online (though you can watch on Peacock and Sky), but the full Five-Timers Club sketch is. You can watch the big jacket reveal in context below…

Jack Black Five-Timers Monologue - SNL - YouTube Watch On

SNL will return with a new episode hosted by Colman Domingo next week. The show hasn’t announced the celebrity guest hosts that will follow him for the rest of the season, but it’s unlikely we’ll get another Five-Timers Club sketch. I’ll keep my fingers crossed that whenever that does happen, Fey finds a way to bring back this jacket. It’s too good to give back to the prop department and leave in a closet forever.