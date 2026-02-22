I Didn’t Have Paddington Presenting A Trophy At An Awards Show On My Bingo Card (But I Love It)

When it comes to beloved fictional characters, Paddington Bear arguably is (or should be) near the top of that list. That cuddly, coat-wearing bear is nothing short of adorable, and he’s become something of a pop culture icon. Of course, despite the popularity of the storybook and film series protagonist, I wasn’t expecting one way he’d show up during award season. Due to some effects-driven magic, the diminutive hero showed up at an awards show to present a trophy, and it’s awesome (even if I didn’t see it coming).

This Sunday marked the BAFTA Film Awards, and many of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars were in attendance, walking the red carpet and presenting awards. A Paddington bear figure was able to participate in both of those activities as well. While his red carpet photo, which was shared to X, was sweet enough, it was his presentation of the Best Children’s and Family award that really made me smile. Check out the adorable moment in BAFTA's Instagram post:

I mean, this is just too sweet, and it makes for a perfect addition to the BAFTAs show. First and foremost, I applaud the wonderful artists behind-the-scenes for orchestrating this lovely segment. It’s also perfectly written, with the red-capped creature even citing advice from his Aunt Lucy (who’s a particularly vital character in the lauded 2024 film Paddington in Peru). A particularly nice touch is that during his spiel, the famous bear also brings up a very sweet fact:

Mrs. Brown said that me giving this award is something called a ‘first’ for BAFTA. I am the first-ever bear to present an award and also the first presenter to get marmalade all over a BAFTA.

It always comes back to marmalade with this little guy but, honestly, I’m just grinning from ear to ear over the way the British Academy of Film and Television Arts chose to include him in this telecast. All in all, I’d imagine that this public appearance from the character will go over much better than that NSFW version of him that appeared on acclaimed British series Spitting Image.

Paddington more than deserved to be represented at this year’s awards show, especially considering the impact the character has had on cinema over the past decade or so. The bear’s eponymous 2014 film from Paul King earned rave reviews as did its 2017 predecessor, which King also helmed. And, as previously alluded to, outlets (including CinemaBlend) positively reviewed Paddington in Peru upon its release. So, needless to say, this little bear is a true star.

Questions still remain in regards to Paddington’s big screen future, though there are viable possibilities. As noted by CinemaBlend, the ending of Peru sets up potential sequels filled with other delightful adventures. Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman – two of the cast members of that threequel – also suggested that the valiant bear could team up with Puss in Boots in a film.

Whatever form Paddington Bear’s next big-screen outing takes though, I’m just happy he’s receiving his moment of glory in the meantime, thanks to the BAFTAs. Now, if he could just land an invite to this year’s Oscars…