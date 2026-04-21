Emily Blunt Jokes Stylist ‘Killed People At Dawn’ For Insanely Dramatic Haute Couture She Wore For Devil Wears Prada 2 Carpet

Like its beloved predecessor, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to include some incredibly stunning and chic outfits. Fashion is deeply embedded within the fabric of this franchise, so it should come as no surprise that the cast brought their A-game during the red carpet premiere this week. Emily Blunt, in particular, dazzled with a sensationally stunning piece of Haute couture. The fan-favorite actress also joked about how the outfit came together, as Blunt quipped that her stylist had to take down some people to get it.

The New York City premiere of Devil Wears Prada 2 – one of the marquee titles on the 2026 movie schedule – was held on Monday, with the likes of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in attendance. Blunt, who reprised her role as Emily Charlton for the film, arrived in a chic Schiaparelli gown from the 2026 spring collection, complete with a fitted raffia bodice and a long tiered skirt. She also accessorized the outfit with a necklace and bracelets, all of which were adorned with copious amounts of pearls. Check it out:

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images )

Had I been in Blunt’s presence during that premiere, I would’ve had to wear shades, because she was shining so brightly. She and her stylist, Jessica Paster, certainly understood the assignment, and Blunt had nothing but praise for Paster. During a red carpet interview (shared to Instagram by badpostblunt), the witty actress thanked Daniel Schiaparelli before making a devilishly funny comment about Paster:

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God bless, Daniel, who I love so much, and he let me snatch [the outfit] off his couture show runway…. Jessica Paster, my stylist, just sort of killed people at dawn for it.

Of course, I know the Oppenheimer star is just joking here, but I can’t help but laugh at the idea of Paster having a showdown with fellow stylists in order to obtain that joke. Regardless of the joke, though, it’s easy to imagine Paster facing a few hurdles before she could land such an elegant outfit. Kudos to her for being able to land the ensemble for Blunt to wear during the premiere.

The DWP2 cast members have been wearing some seriously sweet fits, whether they were filming the movie or promoting it more recently. For instance, just last week, Anne Hathaway sported a black, Versace minidress and Versace Aevitas high heels while promoting the film in New York. That stylish outing came months after photos of the cast went viral and revealed some of the outfits. Meryl Streep’s stunning red dress, which she wore in character as Miranda Priestly, was spoiled, along with a few other ensembles.

Emily Blunt discussed the high level of attention the Devil Wears Prada sequel was receiving, comparing it to a “zoo exhibit,” but she understood that fans were merely excited. At this point, Blunt herself seems to be quite enthusiastic while promoting the new movie, and I love that her signature sense of humor is still intact as evidenced by her stylist joke. I’m curious about what other kinds of looks Blunt might sport before she’s done promoting the movie – and whether Jessica Paster will have to make some “tough choices” to get them.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters nationwide on May 1, and tickets are on sale now. For now, stream the OG movie with a Disney+ subscription.