Tina Knowles Settles Beef With Janet Jackson Fans After Social Media Backlash

Tina Knowles is the proud mother of R&B royalty Beyoncé who was just hailed Queen Bee at the weekend box office with her documentary concert film Renaissance . But in the past day, there were rumors that there might have been beef between Knowles and another money-making icon Janet Jackson after liking a social media post that gave shade to the “Nasty” singer. Fortunately, the American businesswoman settles conflict with Janet Jackson fans after facing social media backlash from them.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles faced some harsh reactions from Janet Jackson fans after liking a post that gave shade to the youngest child of the Jackson Family. TMZ reported that the liked Instagram post came from user let68 who criticized the costly VIP ticket prices of Jackson’s Together Again Tour. This was what the Instagram user captioned in her screenshot post of the ticket prices:

What a joke....they add $1,000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one...oh the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support.

Not long after, there were some back-and-forth social media conflicts between Janet Jackson's followers and the BeyHive. They believed Beyoncé’s mother was agreeing with the Instagram user about their frustration with the expensive VIP ticket prices. Social media users also interpreted this social media interaction as Knowles believing the "All For You" singer doesn’t compare to her daughter’s fame.

Any rumors about there being any drama between Tina Knowles and Janet Jackson have luckily been squashed by the House of Deréon clothing line designer herself. She posted in an Instagram video an explanation for her “liking” the post and a deep respect for the R&B singer. Here’s what she wrote in the caption below:

I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old . They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her ? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson) ! Especially when I have so much going on.. I just wanted to clarify. . I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that. ❤️❤️

It looks like everything was just a misunderstanding. It’s possible Knowles “liked” that post casually without thinking of how fans would take it. She clearly holds the Hollywood It Girl in high regard as she took her daughter and her Destiny’s Child crew to her concert when they were teenagers. She also seems grateful Jackson "opened doors" for the “Lemonade” singer’s career.

This situation reminds me of when Jennifer Aniston got flak from fans believing she “liked” Jamie Foxx’s controversial post that Instagram users interpreted as anti-semitic. According to the Friends actress, she denied ever “liking” his post and that she never supports any form of anti-semitism. It proves that celebrities really do need to be careful how they interact with random posts from social media users or they could easily be misinterpreted by those paying close attention.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Tina Knowles made a mistake on social media. A couple of years ago, she blamed Disney+ for their poor advertising of Black is King which she felt was on purpose. Not long after, the fashion designer deleted her post and changed her caption celebrating the anniversary of the musical film and encouraged followers to watch it on their Disney+ subscriptions .

It looks like everything has simmered between Tina Knowles and Janet Jackson fans after the mother of Beyoncé cleared the air. This is a good lesson to everyone to make sure your posts, as well as social media interactions, are well-thought-out before any clicking takes place.