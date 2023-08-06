How Jennifer Aniston Got Roped Into Jamie Foxx’s Anti-Semitism Controversy, And How She Responded

Jamie Foxx has been getting tons of support and love from his fans as he continues to recover from a “medical complication” that led to his hospitalization this spring. However the public was quick to call out the actor for a recent social media post that was seen by many as anti-Semitic, leading to a public apology from the They Cloned Tyrone star. Amid the brouhaha, Jennifer Aniston also got roped into the conversation. Let’s take a look at how, exactly, the Friends actress became involved in Foxx’s controversy, and how she responded to it.

Why Jennifer Aniston Is Getting Flak Amid Jamie Foxx’s Anti-Semitism Controversy

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jamie Foxx made a comment that many understood to be referencing Jews, saying: “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!” along with the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove. The message was interpreted by many as a reference to the biblical story of Jesus’ death, and the anti-Semitic rhetoric that Jewish people were responsible for it.

Screenshots circulated following Jamie Foxx’s post that appeared to show that Jennifer Aniston had “liked” the message, prompting backlash against her from the public as well.

Friends Actress Denies ‘Liking’ Jamie Foxx’s Post

Jennifer Aniston released a statement via Instagram Stories , denouncing anti-Semitism and denying that she had “liked” the controversial post, either on purpose or by accident. The Morning Show star wrote:

This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.

The Friends alum didn’t offer an explanation for why her name showed up as one of the “likes” on the post, giving a straight denial that she did it in the first place.

Jamie Foxx also issued an apology for his post, saying he was speaking about being betrayed by a “fake friend,” and that while he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, he realized his choice of words caused offense. He continued: “I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

Jamie Foxx’s controversy comes nearly a year after Kanye West began suffering serious backlash over his own anti-Semitic comments, ultimately losing millions of dollars in business partnerships . Ye didn’t apologize for what he said, even doubling down at one point, and faced more accusations of anti-Jewish speech in the recent documentary The Trouble with KanYe.

When asked about his friend’s controversial behavior late last year, Jamie Foxx refused to say anything “sideways” about Kanye West , encouraging the media to “find some things that’s harmonious” to focus on, rather than the negativity .

Only time will tell what repercussions will come from Jamie Foxx’s social media post and Jennifer Aniston’s alleged “liking” of it.