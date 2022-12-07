Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show

Before Todd and Julie Chrisley became subject to an array of legal issues, they and their family were best known for being reality TV stars. The now-Tennessee-based brood’s show, Chrisley Knows Best, was a runaway hit for USA Network after its debut in 2014. Like most shows within that genre, it has amassed a significant following. Of course, not everyone has been tuning in over these past several years – including Todd and Julie’s own son, Grayson Chrisley, who’s revealed the reason for that choice.

Grayson was seven years old when his family first hit the small screen, and he’s practically grown up before the public’s eyes. The now-16-year-old young man discussed that very thing during an appearance on his sister Savannah's Unlocked podcast (opens in new tab). It’s likely that some were shocked when they heard what the teen had to say about his relationship with the show as a viewer:

I haven't even watched myself grow up on TV. I've never watched one episode.

Chrisley Knows Best centers on the ups and downs of real estate magnate Todd and his family, who lived an extravagant life in Atlanta when the show began. There have been a number of notable moments during the series’ nine seasons, which is greatly due to the shenanigans that the children get into. Grayson sometimes even found himself pulled into his siblings’ schemes. Despite all of the madness though, he just can’t see the appeal:

I don't think it's interesting. I mean, I don't like it, but apparently people do.

Based on these comments, it’s only natural to wonder how he actually felt about filming the show. During the interview, he went on to say that as a child, he initially couldn’t grasp his family’s unique situation, but that changed as time went on:

I mean, I didn't really understand what was going on, because I was like, 'I don't really have a choice.' I had fun with it because I didn't understand it. The older I got, the more I was like, 'Oh, I gotta do this.’ I thought it was cool, but the cool wears off a little bit.

Those feelings are understandable, as one can probably only stand having cameras follow you around for so long. It’s interesting because, in some cases, we as the viewers may not consider how a reality TV show's subject feels about being filmed. One may be tempted to assume that they’re fine, especially since they signed up for it. But in this case, Grayson Chrisley probably didn’t have much of a say, since he was so young when the show began. It’s very apparent that he’s pretty indifferent towards his TV stint, and he may be pleased that it’s finally coming to an end.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and other offenses this past summer and, just a few weeks ago, they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison . The two are set to report for jail time in January. It’s since been reported that Chrisley Knows Best has been cancelled and will air a tenth and final season in 2023. All the while, the Chrisleys are planning to appeal but still working to ensure that the children in their custody are taken care of.

Grayson, who was recently hospitalized after a car accident, is set to be placed in Savannah Chrisley’s custody . Todd and Julie’s granddaughter/adopted daughter, Chloe, is meant to be as well, though her mother is looking to engage in a custody battle with the Chrisleys . Time will tell how Grayson moves forward alongside his family. But one thing that seems evident now is that he isn’t planning to check out his family’s show at any point down the road.