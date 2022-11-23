Tom Brady Talks Being There For His Kids As He Prepares For First Thanksgiving As Single Parent
Tom Brady talks turkey... day.
Things have been very eventful for Tom Brady as of late, and I’m not talking about his exploits with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during this ongoing NFL season. Brady recently finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, who he’d been married to since 2009. Following their swiftly resolved split, both Bündchen and Brady are working to co-parent their two children successfully. All the while, the celebrities are approaching their first holiday as single parents, Thanksgiving. Brady recently shared some thoughts on Turkey Day and the importance of being there for his kids.
Tom Brady won’t be lacing up his cleats and hitting the gridiron this Thanksgiving, as the Bucs aren’t scheduled to play. With that, it’s likely that he’ll be spending some quality time with his family, presumably his three children included. Brady shares 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian with Gisele Bündchen. He also has 15-year-old son Jack, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The star quarterback is well known for his commitment on the field but, when it comes to holidays, he aims to give his kids the same kind of focus that his folks once gave him:
Support in the home is invaluable to a child’s success, and the future hall of famer seems to understand that very well. Heck, considering all of the guidance he received during his formative years, he’s a firm example of what a solid support system can do for someone. The athlete, of course, has plenty of natural talent (as evidenced by his seven Super Bowl rings), But those abilities would’ve meant nothing had he been without supportive parents who were around to steer him in the right direction. It seems clear that the former New England Patriot hopes to do that for his kids to the best of his ability.
Tom Brady’s divorce and new status as a single parent aren’t the only major things to happen to him in 2022. Earlier this year, he famously unretired from football, which was a decision that sent shockwaves around the sports world. So far, Tampa Bay hasn’t exactly had the kind of season Brady and his teammates were hoping for. He seemingly alluded to that fact while discussing the holiday with newly resigned TNT analyst Charles Barkley and Jim Gray on an episode of the Let's Go! podcast:
Few things can make one feel better than a fresh piece of pie. You can’t help but chuckle hearing Brady, who’s notoriously stringent with his nutrition, talk about the prospect of chowing down this holiday season. And while he’s not stuffing his face (like most of us will be), he and his kids can hopefully make some sweet holiday memories.
