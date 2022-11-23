Tom Brady Talks Being There For His Kids As He Prepares For First Thanksgiving As Single Parent

Things have been very eventful for Tom Brady as of late, and I’m not talking about his exploits with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during this ongoing NFL season . Brady recently finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, who he’d been married to since 2009. Following their swiftly resolved split , both Bündchen and Brady are working to co-parent their two children successfully. All the while, the celebrities are approaching their first holiday as single parents, Thanksgiving. Brady recently shared some thoughts on Turkey Day and the importance of being there for his kids.

Tom Brady won’t be lacing up his cleats and hitting the gridiron this Thanksgiving, as the Bucs aren’t scheduled to play. With that, it’s likely that he’ll be spending some quality time with his family, presumably his three children included. Brady shares 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian with Gisele Bündchen. He also has 15-year-old son Jack, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The star quarterback is well known for his commitment on the field but, when it comes to holidays, he aims to give his kids the same kind of focus that his folks once gave him:

My dad was always, you know, whatever I needed [, I had it]. I think [for] myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family. When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. … You just have these people in your life like your parents, and the commitment that they make to enable your success. Talk about gratitude and having perspective and appreciation for all those people along the way. I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing here strong after Thanksgiving.And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. And you know, I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.

Support in the home is invaluable to a child’s success, and the future hall of famer seems to understand that very well. Heck, considering all of the guidance he received during his formative years, he’s a firm example of what a solid support system can do for someone. The athlete, of course, has plenty of natural talent (as evidenced by his seven Super Bowl rings), But those abilities would’ve meant nothing had he been without supportive parents who were around to steer him in the right direction. It seems clear that the former New England Patriot hopes to do that for his kids to the best of his ability.

Tom Brady’s divorce and new status as a single parent aren’t the only major things to happen to him in 2022. Earlier this year, he famously unretired from football , which was a decision that sent shockwaves around the sports world. So far, Tampa Bay hasn’t exactly had the kind of season Brady and his teammates were hoping for. He seemingly alluded to that fact while discussing the holiday with newly resigned TNT analyst Charles Barkley and Jim Gray on an episode of the Let's Go! podcast:

It’s interesting, I’ve had a lot of humble pie this year, so I might have to indulge in a little pumpkin pie and some whipped cream. I'm going to enjoy it. It's going to be a good Thanksgiving.

Few things can make one feel better than a fresh piece of pie. You can’t help but chuckle hearing Brady, who’s notoriously stringent with his nutrition, talk about the prospect of chowing down this holiday season. And while he’s not stuffing his face (like most of us will be), he and his kids can hopefully make some sweet holiday memories.