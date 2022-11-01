Tom Brady Gets Real About Going Through Divorce In The Public Eye As NFL Season Continues
The quarterback opened up about his challenges.
Tom Brady’s personal life has likely been the subject of scrutiny for the entirety of his 22-season career in the NFL, but it’s gotten exponentially more intense over the last few months. Rumors about Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage being in trouble began swirling during the preseason, and the couple announced on October 28 that their divorce had been finalized. As the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback navigates this new chapter of his life, he continues to do so in the public eye — and in the middle of football season. Just days after his 13-year marriage ended, he opened up about how he’s dealing with this period of transition.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning football player got real on his podcast Let’s Go! (opens in new tab) about how his personal life has spilled over into his work, saying he’s just doing the best job he can as both a father and a football player. In Tom Brady’s own words:
The Buccaneer shares two children with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel (as well as a son with Bridget Moynahan), and he described their situation as “amicable.” The co-parenting with Gisele Bündchen seemed to be off to a good start, as Tom Brady was photographed taking his two younger kids to the movies just hours after the divorce announcement, and he said on the podcast that Halloween trick-or-treating was in the plans.
Ahead of the split announcement, Tom Brady had spoken about his work/life balance, saying that despite wanting to spend more time on other things, football ended up taking over his personal life. He maintained on October 31 that he’s doing his best to overcome his current challenges, saying:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games, including the last three in a row. Ahead of the current football season, Tom Brady came out of retirement just six weeks after hanging it up. While it’s been predicted that this would be his final season, with the developments in his personal life, his future in the NFL is unknown.
We do, however, know that 80 for Brady, the sports comedy he produced and will appear in, is set to hit theaters on February 3, 2023. Check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are headed to the big screen next year.
