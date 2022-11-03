Why Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen’s Divorce Was Able To Wrap Up So Swiftly

Rumors about what was going on with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage had been floating around for months, but when they finally confirmed that they were splitting, it all happened very fast. On October 28, the couple filed divorce paperwork to end their 13-year marriage, with the judge signing off on the settlement the same day. Before either had publicly acknowledged there was even trouble in paradise , they announced on their respective Instagram accounts that their divorce had been finalized. With celebrity divorces often stretching on for months or even years, it appears the NFL quarterback and the supermodel had an “iron-clad prenup” that allowed things to happen as quickly as they did.

It was thought that Tom Brady’s decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — after a retirement that lasted a mere six weeks — contributed to the marital strife. In early October it was reported that Gisele Bündchen had hired a divorce attorney , and apparently, the couple’s prenuptial agreement allowed for the swift dissolution of the marriage, a Page Six source reports:

There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.

With each party having a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars individually, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen likely didn’t have spousal and child support debates to worry about. With the parents of two both reportedly wanting to share custody, it was apparently just the division of their multiple properties that needed to be settled. This is because the couple owns homes in Miami, Costa Rica, the Bahamas, Montana and New York City.

Gisele Bündchen has also recently purchased two additional homes in the Miami area, per The Post , one of which will likely be used as an office. Tom Brady is believed to be keeping the Miami mansion they purchased in 2020. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel will reportedly get their Costa Rica property, where she takes 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivan on vacation. (Bündchen is also close with 15-year-old Jack, who Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

Tom Brady opened up about his personal life in the days following the end of his marriage, calling their split “amicable,” and saying his focus remains on taking care of his children and playing football. On the same day as the split announcement, the quarterback was seen taking Benjamin and Vivian to the movies, as he reportedly had the kids in Tampa for the weekend and was planning on trick-or-treating with them on Halloween.

It’s good to see that co-parenting seems to be off to a smooth start . In each of their Instagram statements about the divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen expressed that their children’s well-being was their top priority. However, the man who many consider the best quarterback to ever play the game has said in the past that the time he spends away from his family during football season caused his wife to be dissatisfied in their marriage. He seemed to allude to that again in the days before the divorce, when he admitted that despite wanting to find a work/life balance, football ended up taking over.

It’s sad to see their marriage come to an end, but for the sake of their family, at least they were able to get it done quickly in order to start moving forward.