After Tom Hanks' Niece Had Full Reality TV Meltdown, Whoopi Goldberg Reminded Everyone Of Her Granddaughter's Infamous TV Exit
Carly Reeves wasn't Claim to Fame's first viral elimination.
Tom Hanks’ niece had no problem expressing how angry she was at being eliminated from Claim to Fame’s Season 2 premiere on Monday night, screaming about how she deserved more time on camera as she packed her bags. However, in the aftermath it seems she’s gotten the attention she craved, as the clip of her epic meltdown went viral. It even came up as a Hot Topic on The View, and as the co-hosts applauded Carly Reeves as “a legend,” Whoopi Goldberg reminded viewers of her granddaughter’s similar infamous reality TV moment.
After Claim to Fame’s first second-season guess-off, Carly Reeves was disappointed, to say the very least, at being the first celebrity relative identified, ranting about the Forrest Gump park bench being too easy a hint for her fellow contestants, as she screamed and stormed through the house, packing her bags. But Tom Hanks’ niece wasn’t the first to go out with a bang, as Whoopi Goldberg kindly reminded us of Season 1 contestant Amara Skye. The View moderator said:
The View provided clips of both exits, and while Carly Reeves went off about the “freakin’ bench” from the “freakin’ poster of freakin’ Forrest Gump,’ there was no audio accompanying Amara Skye’s video. Her grandmother explained:
Rather than feel any type of way about the Claim to Fame contestants having temper tantrums on TV, The View co-hosts actually seemed to love the entertainment value that Carly Reeves and Amara Skye brought to the ABC reality show, with Sunny Hostin explaining:
Sunny Hostin clearly agreed with Tom Hanks’ niece that the “freakin’ bench” was way too obvious a hint to throw up in the middle of the Hint Wall on the first day. Alyssa Farah Griffin also paid Carly Reeves a compliment, saying:
Maybe it is a shame that Carly Reeves didn’t get more camera time, but without that early elimination, we never would have gotten this gem of a viral moment. See the full discussion on The View, including both reality TV meltdowns, below:
You can catch the conversations about more Hot Topics on The View each weekday at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, and tune into new episodes of Claim to Fame — the perfect show for fans of The Masked Singer — at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Jeff McCobb
By Adam Holmes