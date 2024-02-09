Tracker Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Justin Hartley’s First Lead Role Since This Is Us

Millions of people will be tuned into CBS on February 11 for Super Bowl LVIII, but whether you’re there for the football, the commercials, Usher’s halftime show or those cutaway shots to Taylor Swift, there will be an extra treat for those who keep watching after the confetti has fallen. Justin Hartley returns to TV with Tracker, his first leading role since This Is Us. So is the action drama worth sticking around for? Critics had the opportunity to screen the first three episodes, and many are calling this a win for the Eye Network.

From what we know about Tracker , Justin Hartley plays lone wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who uses his top-notch tracking skills to solve mysteries for a variety of people including law enforcement. It seems like a vote of confidence from CBS to be given the post-Super Bowl time slot, so let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with B+C’s review of Tracker . Michael Malone thinks it’s a good option for the post-football crowd, and some will be especially delighted that Hartley goes shirtless in the first five minutes . Malone writes:

It is, at times, fun to watch, and is well-suited to capture the viewing crowd, full of Bud Lights and pigs in a blanket, nestled into the couch after Chiefs-Niners. Hartley plays Colter well, the character offering a much more physical role than Hartley had on This Is Us. He sustains a hodgepodge of gunshots, knife wounds and punches in the first couple episodes. Colter’s mix of brains and brawn make him somewhat intriguing.

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times rates Tracker 3 stars out of 4, calling it the “very definition of comfort-viewing,” with Justin Hartley looking great — acting-wise and physically — as the anti-hero with a heart of gold. Co-stars Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany already have spinoff potential, Roeper says, as married couple Velma and Teddi, respectively, who comprise Colter’s support team. More from the review:

This is the kind of show you can faithfully watch from week to week — but you can also drop in any time, as the episodes are largely self-contained and are designed to provide maximum Viewer Satisfaction by the close of the hour. With the post-Super Bowl timeslot guaranteeing an enormous audience, Tracker is on track to become CBS’ next hit.

Terry Terrones of Paste notes that Justin Hartley has always held his own in ensembles, but Tracker proves his leading-man capabilities. While the first episodes could use more action (or lean into the "dad drama" of it all with a dog or some punny dialogue, the critic says), this appears to be another hit for CBS. Terrones continues:

It’s hard to play complex characters who are flawed, astute, witty, and still endearing, but Hartley makes it look easy. Whether dryly cracking a joke, bantering with his team, taking down bad guys, or sharing a heartfelt story about his unusual childhood, Colter feels like a fully formed person. Hartley shines in the role and is impossible to dislike. … While the series has some minor issues, Tracker is addictively entertaining. A charismatic lead, plenty of adventure, hints at unrevealed secrets, and an appealing supporting cast make this yet another satisfying CBS crime drama.

Nina Metz of the Chicago Tribune rates the series so far 2.5 out of 4, saying that Justin Hartley is a solid lead, and with a little finessing, all of the ingredients are there to make Tracker a hit show. Metz writes:

Fundamentally, Hartley is a strong enough presence to carry the show. But he needs more of a personality — a gimlet-eyed view of the world maybe, or at least some hobbies or cooking preferences that create a sense of home even though he lives his life on the road with no fixed address or community ties. Mostly, though, the show needs stronger storytelling.

Tracey Phillipps of SoManyShows calls the series a “rewarding” experience, echoing others’ opinions that Justin Hartley gives leading-man energy. Colter Shaw is stronger and more resourceful than his character on This Is Us, and the critic says Tracker should please fans of both Kevin Pearson and those who read the Jeffery Deaver book this series is based on. According to Phillipps' review:

As much as I loved Justin Hartley as the larger-than-life Kevin on This Is Us, I am pleased and impressed to see him portraying a less assuming character. As a fan, I was not sure if I would be able to ‘see’ Hartley as someone other than Kevin. But Hartley fits the bill as Colter Shaw. Having read The Never Game myself, I think book readers will be pleased with Hartley’s portrayal as well.