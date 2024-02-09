Tracker Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Justin Hartley’s First Lead Role Since This Is Us
Should you stay tuned in after the Super Bowl?
Millions of people will be tuned into CBS on February 11 for Super Bowl LVIII, but whether you’re there for the football, the commercials, Usher’s halftime show or those cutaway shots to Taylor Swift, there will be an extra treat for those who keep watching after the confetti has fallen. Justin Hartley returns to TV with Tracker, his first leading role since This Is Us. So is the action drama worth sticking around for? Critics had the opportunity to screen the first three episodes, and many are calling this a win for the Eye Network.
From what we know about Tracker, Justin Hartley plays lone wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who uses his top-notch tracking skills to solve mysteries for a variety of people including law enforcement. It seems like a vote of confidence from CBS to be given the post-Super Bowl time slot, so let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with B+C’s review of Tracker. Michael Malone thinks it’s a good option for the post-football crowd, and some will be especially delighted that Hartley goes shirtless in the first five minutes. Malone writes:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times rates Tracker 3 stars out of 4, calling it the “very definition of comfort-viewing,” with Justin Hartley looking great — acting-wise and physically — as the anti-hero with a heart of gold. Co-stars Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany already have spinoff potential, Roeper says, as married couple Velma and Teddi, respectively, who comprise Colter’s support team. More from the review:
Terry Terrones of Paste notes that Justin Hartley has always held his own in ensembles, but Tracker proves his leading-man capabilities. While the first episodes could use more action (or lean into the "dad drama" of it all with a dog or some punny dialogue, the critic says), this appears to be another hit for CBS. Terrones continues:
Nina Metz of the Chicago Tribune rates the series so far 2.5 out of 4, saying that Justin Hartley is a solid lead, and with a little finessing, all of the ingredients are there to make Tracker a hit show. Metz writes:
Tracey Phillipps of SoManyShows calls the series a “rewarding” experience, echoing others’ opinions that Justin Hartley gives leading-man energy. Colter Shaw is stronger and more resourceful than his character on This Is Us, and the critic says Tracker should please fans of both Kevin Pearson and those who read the Jeffery Deaver book this series is based on. According to Phillipps' review:
The critics seem mostly pleased to see Justin Hartley on the screen again, so we should all consider staying glued to the TV a little longer Sunday evening to be sure to catch Tracker following the Super Bowl. Episodes will continue to air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Be sure to also take a look at our 2024 TV schedule to see what other premieres are headed our way.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
