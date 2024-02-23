After True Detective Was Renewed For Season 5 On HBO, Creator Issa López Responds

Rejoice, True Detective fans! Rather than the anthology crime series taking another long break as it did between Season 3 and Season 4, another season is already in the works over at HBO. Plus, Issa López, the creator of True Detective: Night Country, is coming back for the next round. Following the renewal, López shared her thoughts on the good news.

It’s been just a few days since the True Detective: Night Country ending aired on HBO, and the network has already greenlit Season 5. Check out what Issa López wrote on Twitter :

HERE WE GO!So proud of our Night Country.So excited for the new adventure. So thankful.

Issa López came onboard for True Detective for the first time for Season 4 and has called it the “most beautiful collaboration and adventure” of her “entire creative life.” Following the announcement that she’ll return as creator for another installment of the crime series, she shared how “proud” she is of Night Country and “excited” she is to keep it moving with Season 5. López is a Mexican director, writer, and producer who previously was behind ten Spanish language features before transitioning to this Hollywood production.

Along with the official True Detective account making the announcement on Thursday, Variety reported the news alongside some impressive numbers regarding how many people were tuning into this Sunday’s finale. Apparently the last episode (of six) was the most-watched episode of True Detective: Night Country with 3.2 million viewers. The finale’s numbers had the show see a 57 percent increase from the viewers of the premiere, which goes to show that more and more people started tuning in each week to the show.

Night Country, which was often compared to the critically acclaimed Season 1 of True Detective (along with it having some major connections to the Matthew McConaughey season as well) was the most-watched season of the show overall as well. No wonder Issa López was kept on board when HBO decided another True Detective season was in order!

While the finale of Night Country definitely left fans with some questions regarding where things were left for Jodie Foster’s Liz Danvers and Kali Reis’ Evangeline Navarro, we expect that López will continue the trend in True Detective where a new cast and setting is chosen each season. Prior to Season 4 following two detectives solving a case in Alaska, Season 3 (which was led by Mahershala Ali) took place in the Ozarks, Season 2 (starring Colin Farell, Vince Vaughn, and Rachel McAdams) took place in California, whereas the events of McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s premiere season happened in Louisiana.