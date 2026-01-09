The True Story That Inspired Abbott Elementary’s Choice To Move The School Into A Mall
The wild story is based in truth.
Minor spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 5, Episode 9 are ahead! Read with caution and stream the series with a Hulu subscription.
In Abbott Elementary’s holiday episode, we got one of the wildest plot twists in the show’s history, as it was revealed that they’d be moving out of their school and into a mall. Yes, a mall. However, while this development is pretty crazy, it’s actually based in truth, as the showrunners revealed what inspired this unexpected location change halfway through Season 5.
When Abbott Elementary returned on the 2026 TV schedule, it was not in the same place. Instead of the hallways and classrooms we’re used to, we got to see the teachers and students occupy an abandoned mall and the stores inside it. It turns out that kind of thing has happened in real life. Explaining why real schools have had to move into massive buildings like malls, showrunner Justin Halpern told Deadline:
Later in the interview, showrunner Patrick Schumacker explained that Pali High moved into a Sears in Santa Monica after they lost their building. According to the NYT, after the school burned down in January, the school was online for a few months until they found a new place to house the students and staff. That home was in an old department store.
Explaining how that situation inspired the story currently happening on Abbott Elementary, Schumacker said:
Overall, the goal of this story is to shine a light on what teachers really go through. Speaking to that point, Halpern noted that this has been a goal that the show’s creator and star, Quinta Brunson, has had since day one. So, when it came to this mall story, they really are highlighting something educators have had to work through. Explaining that point further, the showrunner said:
Of course, Abbott Elementary has its super silly moments that are like a heightened reality. However, at its core, it’s a love letter to educators and those who work in schools. It also helps viewers learn about the unfathomable problems they have to face, like moving into a mall.
So, yes, this move shocked me more than the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover and Ava’s firing, because it felt so outlandish. However, it’s truly based on real stories and moves that happened to schools, and it’s been incredible to watch.
Now, to see how the situation with the mall evolves, you can catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary on ABC every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, or you can stream it the next day on Hulu.
