We're Headed Back To Hillman College For A Different World Sequel Series! Here's What We Know About The Netflix Show

Anyone who grew up watching “Must See TV” on Thursday nights on NBC will be excited to hear that Netflix has greenlit a sequel series to A Different World, with the same title. The original show, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, debuted as a spinoff of The Cosby Show in the fall of 1987 and eventually ran for six seasons. At first, it followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) to school at Hillman College, but Bonet left after one season, and the show was anchored by the characters Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy), along with an ensemble cast.

Now that we’re headed back to Hillman College, let’s get into everything we know about the upcoming series.

When Will The Show Debut On Netflix?

Of course, this is the big question, and one we don’t have an answer to, yet. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, production is expected to run from February 2026 until the end of April. A pilot was shot in Atlanta over the summer. Season 1 is expected to have 10 episodes, so there is a good chance that we’ll see the show sometime during the 2026 TV schedule. Maybe about a year from now, but that’s just a guess.

What Will A Different World Be About?

What Is The Show About?

Details are thin at the moment, of course, but according to Netflix, the show will focus on the daughter of Dwayne and Whitney, named Deborah Wayne. Deborah will be following in her parents' footsteps to Hillman College, the fictional HBCU from the original series, and, according to the streamer, “finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape.”

The original show, one of the best Black sitcoms of any era, was never afraid to take on some heavy topics. It’s reasonable to expect that the new show, which is being executive-produced by one of the producers and directors of the OG, Debbie Allen, will lean into this legacy. Allen spoke to Netflix’s Tudum about the original show:

Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America.

It sounds like they aren’t going to be shy about tackling big issues facing Black students and all of America, if that’s what they are focusing on about the original show. Showrunner Felicia Pride is no stranger to tough topics, either, cutting her teeth as a writer on Grey’s Anatomy and with her debut screenplay, Really Love, which is a greatly underappreciated romantic drama released in 2020.

Who’s In The Cast

Along with the show’s announcement, Netflix also revealed the main cast. Maleah Joi Moon will be the show’s lead, but, like the original, it looks like there will be a great ensemble cast. Here’s who has been announced, so far.

Dwayne and Whitney’s daughter will be played by Broadway star Maleah Joi Moon. If you’ve never heard of Moon, don’t worry, you will soon. She won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical in 2024 for her lead role in Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical jukebox musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Before that, she appeared in the Hallmark Christmas movie Mystic Christmas in 2023. Moon is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

Joining Moon is a slew of up-and-coming actors. Alijah Kai will play Rashida. At 21, Kai is already a showbiz veteran, having credits dating back to 2008. This will be her most prominent role yet. One fun fact here is that her mother, Tichina Arnold, once appeared in an episode of The Cosby Show early in her career. There’s some wonderful symmetry there!

Chibuikem Uche will play Kojo. Uche is best known for his role as Cooper Clay in One Of Us Is Lying, which you can watch with a Peacock Subscription. He most recently appeared in an episode of Paradise on Hulu.

A character named Shaquille will be played by Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall will play Amir, and Kennedi Reece will star as Hazel. All three have pretty limited resumes, so it will be fun to see these young actors in their first major roles.

Could We See Some Stars Of The Original Show?

So far, Netflix has not announced that any of the show’s original cast members will return, but according to Deadline, there is that possibility. According to the report, there have been talks with “key” cast members of the original A Different World. In addition to the obvious, Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, the original cast had a number of future stars, including Marisa Tomei, Sinbad, and Jada Pinkett Smith, so the sky is the limit.

The Cosby Show was one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, but its legacy has been tarnished for reasons that we don’t need to go into here, so that makes it especially satisfying to see the legacy of the show’s lone spinoff continue more than 30 years after it was must-see TV for Gen-Xers everywhere.