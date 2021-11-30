Turns Out, The Office Finale Originally Featured A Scene That Would Have Disproved A Major Fan Theory
By Carlie Hoke last updated
Well, there goes that theory.
The Office’s tearjerker of a series finale was released back in 2013, but it’s pretty safe to say the whole series is still viewed quite a bit by fans. I personally know at least five people who keep the show on basically 24/7, to use as comforting background noise. So the series definitely still resonates with much of the public today, which is evident by the fact that many still chomp at the bit for behind-the scenes facts. Now, apparently, one pretty big fan theory has been blown out of the water, as series star Brian Baumgartner just revealed an unaired scene featuring his character, Kevin.
Even though the cast of the hit NBC comedy has since moved on to other projects, they still love talking about the long running show. Brian Baumgartner recently spoke with Pardon My Take about some awesome Office facts and completely derailed a theory about how his fan-favorite character is a low-key genius. You can check out a clip of the interview in the podcast's TikTok below:
@pardonmytake
Release the unaired scenes from The Office!! ##TheOffice ##KevinMalone ##MichaelScott ##DunderMifflin♬ original sound - pardonmytake
Kevin Malone is a character that is easily written off as empty headed, and his portrayer takes on a whole new persona to play the part spectacularly. In the video above, you can hear a completely different voice coming out of the actor’s mouth than the one he gives Malone, especially when he’s saying something particularly senseless. One instance of this is when Kevin decides to speak using less words to become more proficient, which results in him cutting out parts of his spoken sentences.
This not-so-brilliant thinking that fans see throughout the entirety of The Office makes it somewhat surprising that Kevin is the owner of a successful bar by the finale. The theory that he's a genius was spawned by that plot point, along with the fact that he was able to get a job as an accountant at Dunder Mifflin in the first place.
Brian Baumgartner's recent reveal that Kevin simply leveraged his bar credit to gain ownership is very interesting. Initially, it may be surprising to some, since the character did show some flashes of genius of the years. But when I really think about it, it does make a lot of sense for the character.
I honestly wish this scene would've aired, because it sounds like comedy gold. Though as the actor says, there was already so much in the massive finale. Still, this also makes me wonder what other kinds of hidden scenes fans have never seen. I'd say fans have earned any potential footage, and we have the countless missing hours spent binging the series to prove it.
The Office has bounced around streaming platforms, but if this new found gem has you wishing for more of Kevin and all the other beloved characters, you can stream the whole series on Peacock, along with some other fan favorite and comedic TV shows. Or, if you’d prefer something akin to The Office but already have the series memorized line by line, check out some similar shows available to stream.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.