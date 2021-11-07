Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Speaks Out After Her Breakup From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent hasn't starred on Vanderpump Rules quite as long as the rest of the remaining cast. But in the short period of time, she has cultivated a huge, no-nonsense, IDGAF persona that has made her into a Bravo fan-favorite. She has also gotten a taste of the Hollywood life whilst dating and having a baby with big-wig producer Randall Emmett, who has worked on everything from Martin Scorsese’s ­The Irishman to the recent Midnight in the Switchgrass. Unfortunately, the two recently broke up, reportedly over infidelity, and the reality star is speaking out for the first time about how she's handling the change.

Images have been circulating for some time that apparently show Randall Emmett with two women in Nashville, before Lala Kent scrubbed all vestiges of her former fiancé from social media. Supposedly, she has since moved out of their condo in Santa Monica, per Page Six. In her first statement on the matter, ironically on her podcast called Give Them Lala...with Randall, her ex was inexplicably absent and replaced (by a woman only named Jessica). But the reality TV star shared:

I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my No. 1 priority. I know what I signed up for. I’m on a reality television show. But in this moment, it’s not about me. It is about my kid, and privacy is the only thing that I’m looking for, for her sake.

The Bravo alum was also later joined by her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright on the podcast. (Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor famously left the reality show last year not long after some castmates were fired over a race controversy.) But Lala Kent wanted to make it clear on the podcast that the breakup hasn't shaken her sobriety. She revealed:

With that being said, I’m kind of putting my steps into play that we work on in AA, which is ‘One day at a time.’ Sometimes it’s one minute at a time, and that doesn’t just apply to me with drinking, which, surprisingly, even with everything that’s going on, I feel like I’ve never felt stronger in my sobriety.

The Lisa Vanderpump-led show is currently airing Season 9 in the backdrop of the breakup and, again ironically, the relationship is taking up a big portion of the storyline. The two are shown congenially taking care of their infant daughter, Ocean, with Randall Emmett going to more and more events with the cast. In the most recent episode, Lala Kent confronted Scheana Shay over her fiancé Brock Davies’ previous relationship, only for co-star Tom Sandoval to accuse her of hypocrisy, considering that she and Emmett got together when he was still married.

Obviously, the drama hasn't lessened on Vanderpump Rules with the loss of cast. If anything, it's only gotten more serious, as promised. As of yet, the recent exes haven't exemplified any relationship problems on screens. For more clarity on things, though, tune into the Bravo show on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST.