Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Discusses The Status Of Her Feud With Lala Kent

Over the years, there have been many notorious feuds on Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder versus Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor versus everyone, DJ James Kennedy versus everyone, and on and on. But the one between Ariana Madix and Lala Kent in the latest season just doesn't make sense. (I mean, Kent famously ate Madix’s “cookie” at one point in the not-so-distant past...) But Madix has given a status update on their feud and the future of their friendship.

In the show's Season 9 opener, the pair had a heated argument over Lala Kent’s previous comments on a podcast, where she said they “don't give a fuck about each other.” That was seemingly the impetus of the feud, but we have yet to get concrete answers on the show as to why exactly they fell out. Yet ironically, on Yahoo's We Should Talk podcast, Ariana Madix explained that fans will find out more in the upcoming episodes, saying:

This is definitely an ongoing journey and TBD on us now, because there’s still stuff [going on]. And then [there’s] the Instagram drama of the night of the premiere … I just feel like it’s ongoing. It just seems that we get to maybe somewhere that’s good, and then we don’t see eye-to-eye on something at all.

It seems most likely that what the two can't or won't see “eye-to-eye on” is about Scheana Shay's relationship with Brock Davies. Lala Kent recently voiced concerns to Shay after learning that Davies has a domestic violence charge from his ex, which is supposedly also why he can't see his other kids. Ariana Madix seemingly didn't get involved in the moment, but the teaser for the next episode suggests that Kent’s notorious temper kicks up once again. Perhaps she sides with Shay that it's really none of Kent’s business…

During the same interview, though, the star went on to say that the feud isn't quite so serious as fans might think. She even revealed that they reconciled in a previous episode, but Bravo decided to cut it out. She said:

In Palm Springs, when we were in the pool, I did say, ‘We’re gonna have fun no matter what. Period.’ And I meant that, and we did all have fun in Palm Springs. You didn’t really see that, but me and Lala did have fun together in Palm Springs because I was like, ‘I’m determined for us to have fun.’ […] She was saying that I ditched her when she became friends with other people, and I was just like, ‘Are we on Earth right now? What are we talking about?'

The Vanderpump Rules alum further clarified what else hasn’t been shown this season regarding her co-star. For one, she claims that they talked out Lala Kent’s other shady moments regarding Ariana Madix from Season 8 that didn't come out. And apparently, in the never-before-seen episode, the two discussed Kent blocking Madix’s number and unfollowing her on social media. Madix said that at the time she felt like she was “being gaslit until the frickin’ cows come home.”

Honestly, it all sounds like the result of bad communication and reactive personalities. But then again, that's the heart and soul of Vanderpump Rules. To see the new episodes, tune into Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.