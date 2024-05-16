Vanderpump Rules: Lala Tried To Get Fans To Turn On Katie, And They’re Not Happy About It

It’s no secret that Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney have always butted heads. When the soon-to-be mother of two first joined the show, Maloney regularly called her out for keeping secrets regarding her relationship with Randall Emmet from the friend group and from the producers of the show. Now, it seems like the roles have switched as Kent accused the sandwich shop owner of doing the same thing this season as it pertained to her business relationship with Ariana Madix, and fans are not happy about it.

What Happened Between Lala Kent And Katie Maloney

Towards the end of part one of the three-part reunion special that aired on Tuesday as part of the 2024 TV schedule, Kent turned her high-horse, preaching antics on Maloney. She said she didn’t film any of her genuine reactions to the success Madix has found in the wake of the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal that may have caused delays in the opening of their sandwich shop. She went as far as to disclose a private conversation Maloney had with her, in which she vented about her frustrations.

In return, the reality star admitted that she did confide in Kent to vent her frustrations, but only because she didn’t want to guilt Madix into turning down the amazing opportunities she was being offered. To further explain herself, Maloney took to her Instagram to share the following note to her story:

While fans appreciate the more in-depth explanation of her actions, they don’t need it. Her actions were completely justified and something many have done in their own life to protect relationships with other friends.

How The Fans Responded

The realness of the entire thing has only made fans rally around Maloney more than they already have been this season. For example, this person posted:

Honestly I get Katie thinking she was confiding in one friend so that she didn’t hurt another friend. She said her piece and got over it, meanwhile Lala held onto it, thought it would be used as leverage against Ariana, and when it didn’t she throws a tantrum. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/XX503GT14SMay 15, 2024

Even Madix understood Maloney’s decisions and didn’t seem upset with the revelation, which proves how strong of a friendship the two have.

In trying to make herself more likable to fans, Kent proved that not only is she the biggest villain of Season 11, but also that she’s not that great of a friend if she’s willing to talk publically about private conversations she’s had. One viewer made that take clear when they posted:

I feel like this is just more evidence that Lala’s a shitty friend. Airing out what Katie confided in you????? #pumprules pic.twitter.com/K7aL1xI4Y4May 15, 2024

Kent then doubled down on the entire interaction, mocking the sandwich shop her so-called friends have been working hard to get open. That move certainly didn’t win her any points with fans; in fact, many saw it as a laughable moment since Kent couldn’t even come up with another hurtful nickname reusing one she originated during the Vanderpump Rules after-show, making it seem rehearsed.

lala practicing that ‘something about her is really nothing about her’ line before the reunion #pumprules pic.twitter.com/Ebg7kiYjDcMay 15, 2024

Kent even went as far as to say that Maloney refusing to talk about her feelings on camera may have jeopardized the status of the reality show that helps her provide for her family.

Vanderpump Rules fans, like the one below, disagree with this take and instead have been quick to blame the show’s summer filming hiatus on the two-faced actions that Kent displayed this season. In trying to act as a producer for her fellow cast mates, she managed to ruin the show for some.

despite what Lala may think, she is not a producer, this is not her show and she is not the host of the reunion. please shut the f*ck up, disrespectfully #pumprules pic.twitter.com/HBXewPGWViMay 15, 2024

Instead of jumping on the Sandoval redemption arc train, Kent would have earned a lot more love from fans had she been able to share more about what was going on in her own life (like her fertility journey). Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and a once fan-favorite cast member has found herself reckoning with being one of the most disliked people on the reality show while continuing to throw her "friends" under the bus any chance she gets.

The status of Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is still up in the air as filming will not resume this summer as it has for the last decade. However, there are still two parts left of the Season 11 reunion that are sure to bring more explosive arguments to life. You can watch Part 2 on Tuesday, March 21st at 8 p.m. on Bravo, or catch it the next day with an active Peacock subscription.