Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Gets Honest About How She’ll Explain ‘Negative Stories’ About Randall Emmett To Their Daughter Someday

For many years and many seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent defended her relationship with Midnight in the Switchgrass director/producer Randall Emmett against those who would question its authenticity. The two seemed to prove the naysayers wrong when they got engaged in 2018 and had their first child together in 2021. But it all came crashing down in October when rumors started circulating that Emmett cheated, rumors of which Kent has claimed are indeed true. The reality star is, in fact, continuing her streak of total transparency – including how she’ll explain “negative stories” about her ex-fiancé to their daughter someday.

As of right now, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, is barely a year old. (She’ll have her first official birthday on March 15.) So it’s not likely that she’ll be wondering worrying about her father’s supposed extracurriculars anytime soon. However, fans recently questioned the Vanderpump Rules alum on her Instagram stories (via People) about the future, asking if she still worries about Ocean growing up with these “negative stories about her dad.” Kent responded:

I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened. It will be an open conversation. No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person. I will send her into the world feeling strong, safe and loved. She will be unbreakable. The world isn't ready for the force my daughter will become.

It's an empowering message, and one that the star has been championing ever since her breakup. In her first public statement about her ex Randall Emmett amidst the hoopla, she asserted that her sobriety journey – which first started after the death of her father in 2018 – is stronger now more than ever. She’s also started dating other people, advocating for women’s financial independence and even claimed she would personally thank those women Emmett was reportedly caught sleeping around with. All the while, she's been raising a daughter as a first-time mom and juggling press duties for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

Since the split, Lala Kent has actually implied that her ex’s misdeeds are more than what the world knows. So much so, apparently, that her castmates have cut friendship and business ties with the Hollywood producer in the interim. Yet, Kent has still caught a bit of criticism for publicly shading the father of her child so thoroughly, with one Shahs of Sunset star even making some harsh cheating allegations of her own.

Here’s hoping that the still unfolding situation doesn’t actually have a negative affect Ocean as she matures. If celebrity splits have shown us anything, it's that co-parenting can become messy in the aftermath.