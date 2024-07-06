Vanna White Landed Her Wheel Of Fortune Raise, But Now There's Rumors There's A Bit Of Trouble On Set

Now that Pat Sajak has officially retired from Wheel of Fortune, the long-running game show is set to enter a new era. Part of that will see Ryan Seacrest stepping in to take the reins as host. All the while, after long negotiations following Sajak’s initial announcement, Vanna White will be returning to the series after successfully landing a new Wheel contract. However, things may not be so smooth with Seacrest.

What's Allegedly Happening On Set Between Vanna White And Ryan Seacrest?

Not long after Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement, it was revealed that Ryan Seacrest would take over for him. Fans shared their thoughts on Seacrest replacing Sajak, and they weren't too thrilled with the prospect. Now, insiders are claiming that Vanna White allegedly hasn’t been pleased with the American Idol host's approach to the work thus far. A source spoke to RadarOnline about the supposed situation, saying:

They started taping in late May and Vanna has tried to give Ryan advice and show him the ropes. But Ryan is a control freak. He finally told her he's doing things his way and he's not trying to be Pat Sajak! So Vanna is again relegated to the background, but now it's not with Pat, someone she knows and loves, but a new guy, Ryan.

While Ryan Seacrest is obviously is no stranger to hosting gigs, Wheel of Fortune is a different kind of bast. Not only is he on a show that’s been on the air since 1975 and beloved by so many, but he now has to work with a co-host who's been with the program for decades and has her own professional process. Vanna White and her longtime co-host had natural chemistry. And, per this source, the creatives behind the show are afraid that viewers won't see a spark between Seacrest and White:

It's not that she doesn't like Ryan, but her chemistry with Pat was just much more natural. With Ryan, it feels forced, and she doesn't want that to come across to loyal viewers — and producers fear the audience will notice it as well.

That being said, even though the new season hasn’t even aired yet, producers allegedly aren't taking the possibility of firing the new off the table just yet. He has a multi-year contract, but “the brass” would purportedly let him go before getting rid of Vanna White. The insider asserts that that's because the producers “know fans tune in to see Vanna even more than the host!” It's also noted that the creative team have also made other alterations to accommodate the former Live with Kelly and Ryan host like adjusting the sets due to the new host's height. If all of this is true, it would mark yet another hurdle for White to contend with after her contract negotiations.

Vanna White Received A Raise After Drama Surrounding Her Contract

After Pat Sajak was announced to retire, many were wondering where his on-air partner stood as the other face of Wheel of Fortune. The 67-year-old letter turner quickly lawyered up in order to negotiate a new contract. It was reported that she and Sony couldn't agree, as she wanted more than double her then-current salary. It was then later revealed she allegedly wanted a salary comparable to Sajak’s, which was a lot more than hers.

Eventually, after a long back and forth that took a few months, Vanna White finally landed a new contract that included a “substantial pay increase.” It was also previously reported that she was upset that producers didn’t give her a chance to take over for Mr. Sajak. As for her own potential successor, fans have had Maggie Sajak, Pat's daughter, in mind to replace White when she eventually retires or possibly steps into Pat's shoes. That's all, of course, pure speculation.

As promos for Wheel ramp up, one has to wonder just what lies ahead for this new chapter in the illustrious game show's history. We can't say for sure whether there's any true strife between the show's two main personalities right now. However, if there is anything like that brewing behind the scenes, one would hope that everything is resolved sooner rather than later.

Be sure to check your local listings so you'll know when to catch the new episodes of Wheel of Fortune when they debut amid the 2024 TV schedule.