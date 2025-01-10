As I Wait For Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. To Return, His Sweet Pic With His Daughter Is Warming My Heart

Shows are finally starting to make their returns on the 2025 TV schedule after their midseason breaks, but S.W.A.T.'s hiatus still has a few weeks to go. The CBS procedural won’t be back until January 31, and as I continue waiting for Season 8 to return, Shemar Moore is posting sweet photos of his daughter. And it’s seriously warming my heart.

The actor and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, welcomed their first daughter on January 24, 2023, and Moore has been showing off his baby girl Frankie frequently. It looks like that tendency is continuing into 2025 too. The actor took to his Instagram on January 2 to wish everyone a happy new year with little Frankie in tow, a.k.a. “DADDY’S BABY GIRL… PERIOD!!” and it’s as sweet as can be. Take a look:

While Moore became an on-screen father on Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T., seeing him as a dad IRL is even sweeter, and each time he shares a photo with his daughter my heart melts. The fact that he had a little girl and she is his one true “baby girl” makes it even better.

He’s been open about becoming a father in his 50s, and he is continuing to learn things as a parent at 54. However, it seems like he’s doing a pretty great job at being a dad and continuing to make us all swoon.

Now, when it comes to Moore's professional life and S.W.A.T., fans only have three more weeks until the series comes back, and the wait will certainly be worth it. There is still over half the season to go, and with 20-Squad looking a bit different with some new members, I'm sure Season 8 will continue to be super exciting. Plus, there is still a possibility that stars such as Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson, both of whom exited last season, could return, especially after Russell’s Street alluded to an engagement with Lina Esco’s Chris at the end of his final episode.

There is also something else to look forward to when S.W.A.T. comes back. After celebrating filming its 150th episode last year, we'll finally get to see it, as it will be the midseason premiere. With the episode centering on a “dangerous enemy intent on revenge,” it’s going to be another intense one, and it’s hard to predict how things will go down. It’s nothing 20-Squad can’t handle, though.

Overall, Shemar Moore seems to love his life and work, and I love to see it all! So, as this historic episode of S.W.A.T. approaches and the actor continues to post about his daughter, I'll be over here trying to keep my heart still, because I love it all.

Now, fans can likely look forward to many more posts about little Frankie in the near future, which should keep us all occupied until S.W.A.T. returns on Friday, January 31 at its new time, 10 p.m. ET, on CBS.