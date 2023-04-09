See Shemar Moore And His Baby Daughter ‘Twinning’ In Sweet Photos

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore is a busy man these days, and it’s not just because of the CBS procedural. The actor became a dad at 52 earlier this year, and he’s opened up about fulfilling his late mother’s wishes, even when it seemed like that ship had sailed. As you would expect, he's over the moon about his little one and has been expressing his joy via social media. And in new photos, Moore is positively "twinning" with his baby daughter, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Shemar Moore took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of his baby girl, Frankie, with a side-by-side photo of himself. The facial expressions really drive home just how much alike the two of them look, and I have to say that it’s pretty cute. Check it out for yourself:

That picture, plus the next one showing the baby wearing her grandmother’s hat, is proof that the little girl is incredibly cute. It’s also not hard to see that she is a splitting image of her father. Whether she keeps twinning with him as she grows older remains to be seen but, at this point in time, there is definitely no denying that she is her father’s daughter.

Shemar Moore confirmed in early January that he was expecting a baby girl, and the announcement was as sweet as can be. While Frankie's due date was coincidentally on the day that Moore lost his mother three years ago, she ended up arriving just a few weeks after Moore revealed the news to the world. And on a more ironic note, baby Moore also came at a time when her father's S.W.A.T. character was also expecting a little girl of his own.

Though he's now a dad (on multiple fronts), the actor is making sure to stray from the “dad bod.” Ahead of S.W.A.T. Season 6, the actor shared a shirtless post after putting in some work and, yeah, I don't think he's aiming to get out of shape anytime soon. He could once the show completes its run but, then again, given he has work coming up, that probably won't be the case.

While S.W.A.T.’s future is still up in the air due to the lack of a renewal, the Criminal Minds alum is set to appear on a different series. Shemar Moore is returning to his TV roots by reprising his role as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless for its 50th anniversary. One would expect the actor to stay booked and busy for the foreseeable future as well.

But in the meantime, I'm totally fine with him spending his downtime posting lovely photos of baby Frankie. It really wouldn’t be surprising if Shemar Moore keeps posting photos of his little girl, and who could blame him for wanting to show off her cute little face? Here's to continued happiness for the fan-favorite actor and even more sweet posts of his kid.