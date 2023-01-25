S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Message After Becoming A Dad At 52 Years Old

Following the most adorable announcement that Shemar Moore and his partner were having a little girl , the Criminal Minds alum and long-time S.W.A.T. star is now officially a father at 52 years old. You could tell in the gender reveal just how excited the actor and his girlfriend were to welcome their little bundle of joy, and now I’m sure they're full of excitement and love as the actor announced the birth of his and Jesiree Dizons' daughter on January 24.

The S.W.A.T. star took to Instagram to announce the birth of his daughter, reposting People’s announcement and writing:

a boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽

How cute! You can tell Morre is extremely excited about this new chapter of his life, and can't wait to raise his daughter. According to People , the actor's rep said the “family is very happy and healthy.”

What makes this news even more exciting is how meaningful her due date, February 8, is to the actor and his partner. The former Criminal Minds star was very close with his mother, who passed away on February 8 in 2020, making his little girl’s potential birthdate extremely meaningful to him. While the little one was born early, I’m positive the S.W.A.T. star’s connection to his mother and now daughter is still just as special, as Moore explained that one of his mother’s dreams was seeing her son become a father.

Moore, who celebrated his 52nd birthday last year, explained that having a child was also exciting for him because for a while he thought “that ship had sailed.” Luckily, that ship had not left the dock yet, and now he has a lovely little girl in his life, just like his character Hondo on S.W.A.T.

Along with their newborn, Moore’s partner, Dizon has two other kids from previous relationships. It appears that the new father and mother of three are overjoyed about the birth of their daughter, and looking through the comments on Moore’s post, so are his co-stars and friends.

Moore’s long-time S.W.A.T. co-star David Lim commented:

Let’s gooo!!! 🙏🏽💕🎉👼🏽

Michael Beach, who has appeared on both Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. congratulated his colleague and friend, writing:

Love you bro. The pictures you sent are gorgeous. Welcome to fatherhood ❤️

Sean Maguire, who had guest spots in a few episodes of S.W.A.T. last year, also posted a congratulatory message to Moore, writing:

Congrats Shemar. You’re lives are changed for the better forever. Blessings. 🙏

Now that Baby Moore is in her parent’s arms, and everyone is celebrating the little one's birth, hopefully, that means we’ll get a glimpse into Moore’s life as a father along with his S.W.A.T. BTS photos and subtle Criminal Minds references on Instagram .