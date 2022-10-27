Watch Law And Order: Organized Crime's Jamie Whelan Try To Connect With Jet Before An Undercover Sting In Tense New Episode Clip

Law & Order: Organized Crime is returning to NBC after taking a week off, and the task force will be heading back undercover as part of their investigation into a dangerous criminal gang. While undercover work is nothing new to Stabler, and Reyes proved himself more than capable already this season, task force newcomer Jamie Whelan wants to have a moment with Jet before things get dangerous again. In a first-look clip (seen above) from the October 27 episode, Jet isn’t exactly receptive to his efforts. Take a look!

Whelan didn’t exactly get the warmest of welcomes from the task force (other than Bell) when he first joined earlier in Season 3, and Jet in particular wasn’t his biggest fan. They did share the dance floor when undercover early on, which he alludes to in the clip while trying to “find a way in.” Of course, that night ended fairly disastrously after he was made by their target in the club, but he’s clearly sincere in trying to connect with Jet.

Unfortunately, the tech genius is in no mood to start opening up to him while they are on the verge of another sting, and it’s far from a sure thing that she would have been receptive even if he’d chosen his timing better. He starts to get a little heated when she shuts down every one of his questions again, but their conversation is cut short when Stabler and Bell arrive. Whether or not he’s done trying to break through Jet’s shell remains to be seen. It's safe to say that this time is definitely not a success.

The episode – called “Behind Blue Eyes” – sounds like it could be intense even by Organized Crime standards, so it may be for the best if she keeps her head in the game. The task force will be eyeing a criminal gang posing as cops to break laws, while Stabler will be called to testify in court against the Brotherhood. His time with the Brotherhood in Season 2 was physically and emotionally rough on the detective (although it did allow for a nice SVU reunion with Dann Florek ), so it’ll be interesting to see how he handles revisiting the case in the October 27 episode.

“Behind Blue Eyes” will also involve a strong SVU tie, although not with Cragen returning again. Kelli Giddish will be crossing over to the spinoff as Amanda Rollins when a sexual assault case overlaps with some bad guys who are in the OC task force’s area of expertise. Giddish will depart the Law & Order universe before the end of the year, so SVU fans are in for an extra treat when Rollins appears alongside Stabler and Co. this week. Whether or not Stabler will be able to brush off his dormant Special Victims skills remains to be seen; either way, this isn’t an episode to miss.