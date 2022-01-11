Wendy Williams’ Son Shares Update On His Mom’s Health As Break From Her Show Continues

Wendy Williams has been through quite a lot in the past several years. Aside from much drama surrounding her marriage , the talk show host has seen her health go through many ups and downs, and last fall saw her need to take an extended break from The Wendy Williams Show as she dealt with yet more setbacks to her physical well being. As fans wonder when she’ll return, Williams’ son has now shared an update on the star’s health, and she seems to be on the mend.

Fans of The Wendy Williams Show were surprised and saddened when they found out that the long-time host wouldn’t be able to return to her daytime talker for the beginning of Season 13. After having the start date delayed a couple of times, things finally went ahead with a string of guest hosts filling in for Williams, as she continued to battle a number of on-going health concerns and a COVID diagnosis. However, a few days ago, Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., took to his Instagram Stories (via Yahoo! News ) to share an update.

How Is Wendy Williams Doing Now?

Luckily, from what could be seen in the short clip that Hunter shared, Williams appears to be doing pretty well amid all of her health issues and this longer-than-expected hiatus from her show. The outspoken host was seen resting in bed in Miami, Florida, while drinking a carrot-colored beverage garnished with a chunk of pineapple and enjoying a lovely looking salad. There was no caption on Hunter’s post, but he did include audio from Drake’s song, “Do Not Disturb,” from his 2017 release More Life.

While it’s good to see some proof that Williams is doing OK, fans will likely still have a lot of questions about what’s been going on with her. After fainting live on television during the taping of a Halloween episode in 2017, Williams began to open up about her hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease, which led to the scary incident. In 2019, she spoke about relapsing in recovery for drug abuse and how she had to live in a sober house, and then took a break from her show.

She had to take another hiatus, starting in May of 2020, when Grave’s disease led to some issues that needed immediate and extended attention, and had seemed to be healing up until health concerns took over again while her talk show was on summer hiatus last year. And, things have reportedly been rough for her while trying to heal, as it was recently alleged that she was starting to lose allies because of her behavior, and had spent the holidays alone .

One thing we still don’t know is whether or not Williams can return to her beloved purple chair before Season 13 is over. Her show has been doing pretty well with a lineup of guest hosts, and some viewers are even calling for someone else to lead the charge now, with comedian / actress Sherri Shepherd being the main fan contender.

Hopefully, this post from Kevin Hunter, Jr. is a good sign that Williams is truly getting back to good health, and her fans at least won’t have to wonder about what a potential Season 14 of The Wendy Williams Show holds for the host.