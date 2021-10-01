Wendy Williams Still Isn't Ready To Return To TV As Talk Show Announces Further Delays

Wendy Williams has been MIA from the television airwaves since her talk show went on summer hiatus. While Williams was active early in the summer, things took a dramatic turn when it was announced that Williams had contracted COVID-19. This spelled trouble for The Wendy Williams Show as the show was forced to push back its premiere date from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. It seemed the talk show host was on the mend as the date drew closer. But now, devoted viewers will have to wait a bit longer for Williams’ return to television as further delays were announced.

The announcement came courtesy of the talk show’s official Instagram account. The post gave viewers some insight into Wendy Williams’ current health status:

Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18. Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues. Instagram

At least the show is putting Wendy Williams’ health as a top priority. If the face of the show is out of commission and not 100% recovered, there are no guarantees that the quality of the broadcast and wellness of the host would be the best possible. Putting on a daily talk show should come second to someone’s health. So, the show undoubtedly made the right decision. Hopefully, Williams’ COVID battle didn’t have any lasting effects on her health. Of course, the talk show host has been dealt multiple medical blows over the years.

Wendy Williams’ current health battle is just the latest in a series of health issues she has experienced in recent years. Wendy Williams made headlines a few years ago after fainting during a Halloween episode. The incident was tied to her battle with Grave’s disease and hyperthyroidism. A few months later, Williams revealed she was living in a sober house for drug abuse after being in recovery for a decade. She took an extended hiatus from the show.

Wendy Williams took some time off again in May 2020 to address developments related to Grave’s disease. Most recently, Williams had to cancel some public appearances over her current health ordeals. So, the television personality needed time off to take care of herself and her health. Take a look at the Instagram post announcing the latest delay:

Now, viewers will have to wait two extra weeks to see Wendy Williams in the purple chair once more. Hopefully, Williams will make a speedy recovery before the new premiere date. Right now, The Wendy Williams Show is set to premiere on Oct. 18.