Wes From The Challenge Claims Producers Mistakenly Took Cast To Drug House Fronting As A Restaurant

Since the tragic passing of Challenge favorite Tyler Duckworth, many of his castmates and fellow reality stars have come forward with fun stories and memories about their time together. I’ve read all of them that I could find, but I’m not sure a single one of them caused me to doubletake quite like a recollection from Wes Bergmann, who turned a fan question into a wild story that needs elaboration ASAP.

Duckworth is probably best known to many fans as the winner of the first season of Rivals alongside his Real World: Key West co-star Johnny Devenanzio. His path to victory was far from smooth sailing, however, as he was up all night vomiting the evening before the finale. It got so bad that producers told him not to compete, but he powered through anyway and won, much to the chagrin of Bergmann who finished second and has since become a reality TV staple on other shows too.

In the years since, fans have occasionally speculated that Duckworth may have actually been suffering from a concussion, which led to the vomiting. Not so according to Bergmann, who dropped the absolute gem on X in response to a fan who asked about the concussion story.

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Nah we went to the shadiest restaurant ever that night. Only like three people were so desperate they ate what was eventually presented. All three were in the same situation, food poisoning. We found out the next week production made a mistake and took us to a drug house fronting as a restaurant. When we ordered food the staff were shocked and threw some shit together.

I honestly don’t even know who this situation is worst for. First, you have the publicists who decided to bring everyone to this restaurant, only to see most of the cast refuse to eat and those who did get food poisoning. I’m sure that was a fun conversation to have with producers. Then you have the contestants who either decided not to take a free dinner the production company provided because it looked so bad or begrudgingly ate it and got food poisoning. And then you have the actual workers who showed up thinking they were going to make and/ or sell drugs but instead had to try and actually cook food because the Challenge cast didn’t pick up on the drug front vibes.

I’m going to need more people involved in this story to speak out immediately. In a perfect world, I’d love a Dateline episode that explores exactly what happened here from all available angles. Maybe they could find someone actually involved in the drug business to speak with their face blurred.

Regardless, it’s a fun memory and just one of many Duckworth gave to the world before his unfortunate passing at just 44 years old. He’ll be missed by so many fans and castmates, but thankfully, he left behind a lot of fun performances on The Challenge, none bigger or more memorable than his heroic version of the Michael Jordan flu game where he powered through food poisoning and won Rivals.

You can check out new episodes of The Challenge, which recently dropped Season 42, on Paramount Plus.